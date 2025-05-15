4 WWE Superstars Nick Aldis could introduce as his bodyguard after Randy Orton's actions

Randy Orton has made several enemies on WWE SmackDown lately, Nick Aldis being one of them. To ensure the general manager's safety, he could employ the help of some familiar faces to watch his back while on the Friday show.

Randy Orton and Nick Aldis haven't always been on the same page since the former returned from injury more than a year ago. In 2023, after signing with SmackDown, The Viper RKO'd the general manager, and then again at the beginning of last month after learning Kevin Owens was pulled from their WrestleMania 41 match. At the recent Backlash event, Orton delivered his finisher once again to Aldis and several officials during his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena. Due to all this, Nick might be considering adding some additional protection.

In this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars Nick Aldis could introduce as his bodyguard against Randy Orton.

#4. Omos could finally return to WWE television

Omos began working in Pro Wrestling NOAH from December 2024 until January 2025. Many thought that since his time with the Japanese promotion had ended, it meant he would return to WWE television, possibly at the Royal Rumble. However, he remained absent.

Since there may still be no plans for The Nigerian Giant, he could simply be Nick's bodyguard to remain present on the weekly shows. Due to his impressive stature, he could also guarantee that he would be a formidable challenge against The Apex Predator.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton have a notable history

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton have crossed paths multiple times, which even led to a brutal and bloody moment in the 2016 SummerSlam. Interestingly, both superstars could meet again due to Nick Aldis.

Lesnar has been a backstage personality for a while and could help ease his way back on television after a long absence. Not only that, but he could definitely be a major threat to The Viper.

#2. Nick Aldis could hire WWE NXT star Josh Briggs

Another star who ventured into Pro Wrestling NOAH in the past year is Josh Briggs, who even found himself on a tag team with Yoshiki Inamura. However, the duo has since gone their separate ways again, leaving Briggs free from his duties on WWE NXT.

Since Josh doesn't have to worry about a tag team partner on the developmental brand, Aldis could recruit him as his bodyguard so he could also get used to the change of scenery on the main roster when he officially moves.

#1. Niko Vance would be an interesting addition to SmackDown

One of the groups making a name for themselves on WWE NXT lately is The Culling. The group is composed of Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, Izzi Dame, and Niko Vance. Due to Vance's connection with the group, Nick Aldis could consider adding him to the roster.

The general manager could note that he would allow the group to appear and even perform on the brand from time to time. In exchange, Niko would watch his back against Orton and possibly even bring some of his members alongside him.

