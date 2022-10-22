4 WWE Superstars who are part of MCU/DCEU

WWE storylines are similar to the superhero-supervillain dynamic film enthusiasts are accustomed to in MCU and DCEU. Most Superstars end up venturing into Hollywood and landing massive, money-making roles.

Some WWE stars are fortunate and talented enough to enter the cinematic universe of superheroes and supervillains, two roles they are guaranteed to excel in.

Today, we look at four WWE Superstars who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe.

#4. The most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment played Black Adam for DCEU

The Rock recently starred as Black Adam.

DCEU recently released Black Adam in October 2022, a character played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This was The Brahma Bull's debut film for the franchise.

Over the years, the sure-shot future Hall of Famer has found enormous success in Hollywood, becoming one of the most highly-paid actors in the world.

Given his insane popularity and onscreen demands, it was only a matter of time before The Rock joined the cinematic universe. That vision became a reality when DCEU cast The Great One as Black Adam. The multi-time World Champion was super-passionate about landing the ground-breaking role, claiming to have been "fighting" for the movie for 15 years.

Detailing his journey of making Black Adam a reality, The Rock said:

"Along the way, got a lot of no's. I got a lot of, is there anyone else who you want to play? And there was a lot of questioning the idea of Black Adam. So here, here we are so happy that we're here and getting ready to deliver it to the world."

There have been some rumors that the former WWE Champion is intriguingly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but nothing is set in stone.

As for his wrestling followers, they're clamoring for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood next year.

#3. John Cena played Peacemaker for DCEU.

WWE fans and Superstars may not "see" John Cena that much these days. Still, DCEU enthusiasts got a fine taste of the sixteen-time world champion when he starred as Christopher Smith/ Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad movie in 2021.

While filming the movie, director James Gunn conceived Peacemaker after noting Cena's strength as a dramatic actor and wrote all eight episodes while completing the film.

The TV show focuses on the Peacemaker, who is out to achieve peace at any cost, an interesting dynamic that allows his character to hinge on the borders between what is considered a superhero or supervillain. This directly contradicts Cena's WWE persona, where he is portrayed as an honorable and lovable babyface.

The show debuted in January 2022, and after seeing its popularity and positive reviews, the studio renewed Peacemaker for the second season in February.

While the DC Universe cast him in a massive role, The Champ was rejected by MCU on multiple occasions. However, the sixteen-time World Champion has impressed many people with his acting in the Peacemaker, and Marvel's directors may have to reconsider their decision.

#2. Former WWE Champion Batista played Drax for MCU.

While Batista was a full-time WWE competitor, he wanted more filming roles. Fortunately, his acting career took off when he distanced himself from professional wrestling. In 2014, The Animal starred as Drax in the popular MCU hit Guardians of the Galaxy.

Drax may be one of the most lovable figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his infamous one-liners and strange, comedic character. This was Batista's ticket to stardom in Hollywood, and the role familiarized him with non-wrestling fans.

However, Dave Bautista will part ways with Drax following the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy, expected to be released in 2023, citing his age as the primary reason for retiring from his role.

The actor has taken part in six MCU films, including the box-office hits Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Animal was extremely thankful and overwhelmed with emotion as he wrapped up filming the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. In an Instagram post, he said:

"Haven't found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life."

Batista quietly retired from wrestling at WrestleMania 35 following his loss to long-time onscreen rival Triple H. His accomplishments in the squared circle will be acknowledged when he takes his place in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge starred as a DC villain.

Edge was the Atom Smasher

Out of all the entries on this list, Edge is the only one who actively competes regularly today. Like Cena, Rock, and Batista, he has also had a successful acting career. The Rated-R Superstar once landed a massive role as Atom Smasher on the second season of the popular TV show The Flash in 2015-16.

Adam Copeland, the man behind the Edge character, portrayed a supervillain on the DC-inspired TV show. As hardcore wrestling fans will recall, the Hall of Famer was a despicable villain in his prime, where he was known as the cynical "Master Manipulator" and "Ultimate Opportunist."

In an interview published on WWE's official website in October 2015, the eleven-time World Champion discussed his role in The Flash, where he claimed that the Atom Smasher was different from his wrestling persona:

"The Rated-R Superstar was usually a vile and horrible human being who had some moments of being a good guy. Atom Smasher reminds me more of Kane or Brock Lesnar, except that he can grow to 15 feet tall. Atom Smasher vs. The Flash is like Kane vs. Rey Mysterio or Daniel Bryan."

Edge took his acting career even further when he was recently cast in a prominent role for the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympian. He still has some gas left in the tank as an in-ring competitor, but watching the eleven-time World Champion act also is a pleasure.

