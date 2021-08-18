4 WWE superstars who could potentially win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 'Head of the Table' has held the coveted championship for over 340 days, and continues his unstoppable run on SmackDown.

The 'Tribal Chief' has successfully defended his gold against superstars such as Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens and even Jey Uso of his own bloodline. With the 'Mad Scientist' by his side in the form of Paul Heyman, we could be seeing plenty more of Reigns as our Universal Champion.

A huge blockbuster match is set for the main event of SummerSlam. That being said, let's take a look at four superstars who could potentially win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

#4 Baron Corbin could walk away from SummerSlam as the Universal Champion

It couldn't get any worse for the former 'King' right now. Baron Corbin has hit rock bottom, and it doesn't appear things will be heading in the right direction any time soon. Or will it?

After weeks of pleading for financial help from the WWE Universe and from his peers, Corbin hit a brick wall. More recently on SmackDown, Kevin Owens told Corbin it was time for him to stop begging. Owens and Corbin had a match, and if Corbin was to lose he would no longer be able to beg for help. Corbin lost the match, adding further to his woes.

Baron Corbin in last years MITB broke a mirror during the match.



Now he’s the unluckiest guy in the world, WWE with the long term storytelling. pic.twitter.com/OEa6YN0HN7 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 10, 2021

When Corbin entered the backstage area following the match, he saw a massive opportunity and made a snapshot decision. He saw Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase laying on a table, and decided to take his chance and steal the briefcase. Does this mean the former 'Lone Wolf' is now the briefcase holder? Could Corbin potentially cash it in at SummerSlam?

After his immediate decline, things could potentially be looking up for Corbin. If he was to attempt to cash the briefcase in, he would become a World Champion in WWE for the first time ever in his career. From rock bottom, right to the very top in a matter of minutes is possible.

Baron Corbin just stole the Money in the Bank briefcase. 😂 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BGTdgBv1VH — CONNER (@WrestleConner) August 14, 2021

It is certainly possible this could be the direction the former Constable of RAW is heading in, and it would make for a shocking moment at SummerSlam. Then again, knowing Corbin's luck, he may become the only two-time Money in the Bank holder to lose his cash-in opportunities.

