4 WWE Superstars who could retire John Cena

Much to the delight of the WWE Universe, John Cena returned for a rare appearance at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Fans thoroughly enjoyed The Champ's surprise comeback, but many know that Cena will not be around for long.

Father time is catching up on the sixteen-time World Champion. He is seldom around for his WWE family, and retirement is on the horizon. His swan song will be an emotional ride for the Cenation.

On that note, let's look at four superstars who could retire John Cena.

#4. John Cena could have his farewell match with Edge

Over his illustrious 21-year WWE career, The Champ has made many on-screen rivals, but his historic rivalry with Edge was like no other. Their initial series of bouts in 2006 put both men on the map.

From Last Man Standing to TLC matches, Edge and Cena have torn each other to shreds, and fans loved every bit of their masterpieces. Fast forward to today, both men are at the twilight of their respective careers.

The Ultimate Opportunist may ride off to the sunset in the foreseeable future, but he has expressed keen interest in reviving his long-standing feud with John Cena.

The only peculiarity here is that Edge may retire sooner than Cena, which makes it more likely that this could be the former's final encounter.

#2. Randy Orton

One of the most historic rivalries of all time.

From one legendary rival to another, Randy Orton would also be a fitting farewell opponent for the sixteen-time World Champion. Like Steve Austin vs. The Rock defined The Attitude Era, Cena vs. Orton defined The Ruthless Aggression Era.

The Champ and The Apex Predator have a rich history together on-screen as rivals and makeshift partners. Off-screen, they are close friends. When The Viper won the 2017 Royal Rumble, he claimed fans wanted to see these two legends square off under the bright lights one last time.

The Viper may not have been far from the truth. Considering their chemistry and tumultuous relationship, few fans would object to another round of Cena vs. Orton, even if it was the former's last.

Once again, Orton is also nearing retirement, and WWE may consider pitting him against younger and fresher faces.

#2. Drew McIntyre targets John Cena

John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre would be an entertaining bout.

When he initially burst on the scene, many fans criticized and insulted Cena for being WWE's "Chosen One" - the handpicked mega-star of Vince McMahon's global franchise.

During his initial run, Drew McIntyre was also portrayed as such, but he never reached the heights that Cena did, and WWE released him in 2014. Fortunately, McIntyre fought his way back into the promotion.

This exciting dynamic could be maneuvered into a potential storyline between the two superstars centered around jealousy and respect.

McIntyre wants to make a name for himself on his own terms. What better way to do that than by retiring one of the greatest to ever step in the ring?

#1. Gunther

A dominant force.

It's common knowledge that John Cena is one World Title away from breaking Ric Flair's long-standing record and redefining history. However, many fans forget that Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship, excluding from the elite class of Grand Slam Champions.

Like Sheamus pursued the title, Cena could embark on an exciting expedition to bag the only belt that has eluded him. The only problem is that a dominant champion, Gunther, stands in his way.

The story writes itself. The Ring General wants to restore prestige into the squared circle, and guys like Cena may have tarnished its reputation by using it as a launching pad for Hollywood, at least in Gunther's eyes.

WWE looks pretty high on Gunther, and defeating The Cenation Leader in his final match would be a fitting way to launch his career.

