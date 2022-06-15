4 WWE Superstars who could return before 2022 ends

2022 has been a great year for WWE so far. From in-ring action to revenue, the company has laughed all the way to the bank, and it's only June. The best part is that Vince McMahon and Co. have rarely had a full-strength roster, with major injuries to key superstars happening consistently throughout the last six months.

Many top WWE Superstars are currently injured or on the sidelines. There is no news surrounding their potential return dates. There is no doubt that given the caliber of said superstars, the programming will be rejuvenated when they return. With six months left for the year to wrap up, we could still see some blockbuster returns before the new year kicks off.

On that note, here are four WWE Superstars who could return before the end of 2022.

#4. On our list of WWE Superstars who could make it back before 2022 concludes: Big E

We want to FEEL THE POWERRRRR before the year ends

Big E suffered a serious neck injury on SmackDown a couple of months ago and was ruled out of action indefinitely. He sustained it after a botched suplex dropped him on his head, with fractures in his C1 and C6 bones.

The Powerhouse of Positivity assured fans it wasn't a career-ending injury and promised to be back as soon as he recovers. Considering how he doesn't need a neck brace anymore, fans might see him recover and return before the end of 2022. The New Day member making it to finish his year on a high would be a great story indeed.

#3. Bayley

Bayley hasn't wrestled in WWE since tearing her ACL during a training session at the Performance Center in July 2021. At the time of her injury, WWE noted that she would be back in approximately nine months, but fast-forward to June 2022, and it's been nearly a year of waiting.

Bayley's return is imminent and could occur before 2022 concludes. She has had plenty of fun teasing it on social media, which means it is happening sooner rather than later. The Role Model's return will give the women's division a much-needed boost and a top title contender.

#2. Randy Orton

Orton is recovering from a severe back injury

Randy Orton is currently nursing a back injury and is out of action. It was severe enough to consult neurosurgeons and specialists, and the outcome is still unclear.

Orton's injury has left Riddle to represent RK-Bro all alone, and there is no date set for the former's return. The Viper is one of the biggest superstars on the roster, and fans would love to see him back RKOing some fools in the ring. Fans hope to see him return and gun for gold alongside his best bro Riddle before the end of 2022.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.

What Cody Rhodes did at Hell in a Cell was aew-inspiring, and he was rightfully celebrated in the highest regard. He may have tamed his torn pectoral in his match against Seth Rollins but could not keep the repercussions of the injury away.

Rhodes is currently out of action and has undergone successful surgery. He is officially on the road to recovery. While there is return date announced, he has promised to return as soon as possible, even hinting at a Money in the Bank appearance.

While that might not be possible soon after the surgery, we hope he gets back to his quest to become a world champion before the year ends. A Royal Rumble win and WrestleMania challenge would be the dream storyline for The American Nightmare's return.

