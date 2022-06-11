6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Big change made to Roman Reigns' next title defense, Major spoiler about Cody Rhodes' return?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown (after Hell in a Cell). The build-up to Money in the Bank officially began, with one qualifying match from the men's and women's sides, respectively.

A lot happened on SmackDown this week, with some good storyline progression, as well as the inevitable set-up for Roman Reigns' return next week. It was a returning star who secured the first spot in the women's ladder match.

So what did WWE subtly hint on SmackDown this week? Find out below:

#6. Roman Reigns' next opponent is set on SmackDown, but a major change was made

The main event of SmackDown this week featured a bout between Riddle and Sami Zayn with high stakes. The Bro has been calling his shots at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal title for a while now, and this week, he made it happen.

The match stipulated that if Riddle lost, he would be barred from SmackDown. But if he beat Sami Zayn, then he would face Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman also told Zayn that if he won, he could make a strong case to The Tribal Chief to officially join The Bloodline.

That didn't happen, as Riddle won and even took out The Usos to look as strong as possible before facing Roman Reigns next week on SmackDown. This is where we come to the part about a change being made.

It was heavily rumored that WWE was planning Reigns vs. Riddle at Money in the Bank, but the Universal Champion was quietly pulled from the show's advertising recently.

Unfortunately for Riddle, change or no change, he isn't going to dethrone Reigns considering how dominantly the latter is booked.

#5. Did WWE give away a major spoiler about Cody Rhodes' return?

WWE confirmed that Cody Rhodes had a successful surgery. On SmackDown this week, the commentators stated that he is expected to be out for nine months. That timeframe means a return in mid-March 2023 - just in time for WrestleMania 39.

However, this is a classic curveball by WWE. By saying nine months, it's essentially a way to set up a dramatic return, presumably by January on time for the Royal Rumble. However, this was a weird way for WWE to indirectly spoil his return plans.

#4. Lacey Evans' road to Money in the Bank begins

Lacey Evans made her in-ring return after 16 months and defeated Xia Li to become the first Money in the Bank contestant. It was a short match, and as unfortunate as it was for Xia Li, WWE seemed keen on making a statement with the returning Evans.

One thing is for sure - it's positive that she has been assigned a brand rather than flip-flopping. It's also better for her character's in-ring work to do the talking instead of the emotional promos.

Either way, Evans will be a crucial part of the women's ladder match, and it could even be the moment where she takes her next step towards championship glory.

#3. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus renew their feud to end another

Another positive was the fact that The New Day vs. The Brawling Brutes feud has seemingly ended quietly after three months. This week, the opening bout saw an instant classic between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Unfortunately, it ended with an inconclusive finish as both men were counted out, and they also used steel chairs against each other. It escalated into a brawl, with Sheamus and McIntyre going to Adam Pearce demanding a solution.

It seems clear that WWE is setting up a No DQ rematch between them to determine who qualifies.

#2. Gunther gets a massive push on SmackDown

Backstage reports suggested that Gunther (fka WALTER) has been impressing the people backstage in WWE. His imposing figure effectively creates intimidation, and if anything, the way things played out on SmackDown confirmed the report.

Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Title - something that he could have a grasp of for the rest of 2022. It would be hard to complain, and hopefully, WWE gives him and the title a sense of legitimacy together.

#1. Ronda Rousey and Natalya kickstart their feud

In what was perhaps the low point this week, SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey cut an uncomfortable promo and was confronted by Shotzi, who she defeated in no time last month.

She defeated Shotzi in a championship contender's match, and Natalya, her Money in the Bank opponent, appeared out of nowhere to lock her in the sharpshooter.

It is almost certain that Natalya isn't winning the title this time. However, WWE has to make her look good, hence she was given the spot against Rousey this week.

