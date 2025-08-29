4 WWE Superstars rumored to lose at Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris is just days away, and the go-home episode of SmackDown just took place. Many reports had also stated that WWE could include Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton at the premium live event. However, that might not be the case now after today's event, as the match card is already finalised.Apart from this, there have also been speculations that two stars are already the favorites to win at WWE Clash in Paris. Obviously, where there is a winner, there have to be losers.In this article, we discuss four stars who are rumored to lose at Clash in Paris on August 31:#4. CM PunkThe Second City Saint will be facing Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight for a chance to once again lift the World Heavyweight Championship. This will be a Fatal Four-Way Match where anything is likely to happen.While people do want to see CM Punk win, this possibly isn’t the right stage for it. This is also where the recent speculations come into play that suggest that Seth Rollins will successfully defend his title.Meanwhile, Punk’s short-lived win at WWE SummerSlam confirmed that fans want him to dethrone Rollins, but he might not be walking out as the champion. Another reason this could happen is that Bron Breakker isn’t scheduled for a match at the PLE. But he will definitely be there to help The Visionary retain his title.#3 Jey Uso could also lose at WWE Clash in ParisDespite being a fan favorite, the likelihood of Jey Uso winning at Clash in Paris is low.The former World Heavyweight Champion has too many odds stacked against him. Not only does he have to battle Rollins, but also CM Punk and LA Knight. His recent kick to Punk will undoubtedly come with a receipt at the upcoming show.𝙎𝙖𝙢 @RhodesKotaEraLINKAny chance Seth Rollins loses this weekend? I'm fully expecting him to retain by stealing the pin on Jey Uso.Interestingly, although Uso is a huge babyface, his run as champion was not very well-received. Fans complained that his promos were bland and his in-ring moves left a lot to be desired. So it seems highly doubtful WWE would put the title around his waist again so soon.#2 LA KnightSince Rollins is heavily rumored to win at the PPV, another person who will suffer the fallout is LA Knight.Fans have been concerned about Knight’s booking in the wrestling promotion, and this show will be no different. Not only did he lose at Money in the Bank, but he also suffered multiple losses at the hands of The Vision.Knight is an excellent star and a champion-quality contender, but the promotion doesn’t seem to have faith in him right now.crashout shaé uso™ @oohsospookyLINKJey kicked that man and didn’t even give the crowd enough time to process ts 😭 is he heel, is he face, nah baby he yeeting—join himThat being said, WWE has placed Knight in multiple top matches in 2025. However, they have always held him back in the last moment. He was in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match two years in a row, the King of the Ring Tournament, and was even first in line to face Rollins after SummerSlam. Unfortunately, he failed every single time. This is a subtle hint that WWE is keeping him relevant with these spots only to give him the push he needs when they feel the time is right.#1 Nikki BellaOn the go-home episode of RAW, the company announced the match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, between reigning champion Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella.At the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, the Hall of Famer will be participating in her first singles PLE match since Evolution 2018. However, while fans will believe that the former WWE Divas Champion could dethrone Lynch, there is more to the story.maisha @BRIZEEMODELINKnikki bella and becky lynch are going to have a generational feud. 😭❤ #WWERawRecent reports suggested that both Rollins and Lynch are the favorites to win at the PLE. This means that Bella could be walking away empty-handed like the others on this list.While this may make the Bella Army mad, there is a silver lining. This means that Bella and Lynch can continue their feud. Fans have been enjoying the in-ring banter between the two women.The former Divas Champion was skilled and creative in her promos, but Lynch is likely to hold onto her position of power in the women's division. Maybe the company could have Bella dethrone Becky in the future at an even bigger PLE? Only time will.