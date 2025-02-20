4 WWE Superstars for whom Shawn Michaels can come out of retirement

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is a two-time Hall of Famer, a WrestleMania headliner, and a former world champion. When it comes to in-ring work, he's arguably among the short list of the best to ever lace up their boots.

The Heartbreak Kid hasn't been an active wrestler for around a decade and a half now. He returned for one disastrous tag team match in Saudi Arabia many years ago, but he has otherwise honored his in-ring retirement.

Despite that, The Heartbreak Kid might seemingly have a little gas left in the tank. The former Fandango revealed that Shawn feels he still has a match or two left in him. Needless to say, this is huge news for the WWE Universe.

Naturally, this raises one major question. If Shawn Michaels were to come out of retirement, who might he face? This article will take a look at four big names who would be realistic opponents for The Heartbreak Kid if he does come back for one or two matches in the future.

Below are four WWE Superstars for whom Shawn Michaels can come out of retirement.

#4. AJ Styles vs. Shawn Michaels is a dream match in WWE

AJ Styles is an incredible in-ring performer. While many believe Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it, many also think AJ Styles is the best wrestler of his generation. Even before joining WWE, he had a fantastic career across the globe.

The Phenomenal One recently returned to WWE television after suffering an injury. He has since successfully defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match and looks to be gearing up for a major match with Bron Breakker.

For many years, AJ Styles vs. Shawn Michaels was a dream match. When AJ was a top star in TNA Wrestling, fans hoped to see the two one day collide. While that never happened, there is still a chance the two could go one-on-one if Shawn comes out of retirement.

#3. Kevin Owens and Shawn would tell a great story

Kevin Owens is another fantastic wrestler. While he is capable of doing great work in terms of technique, his best work in and out of WWE has been wild brawls. Still, the former world champion is someone who can do it all.

The Prizefighter and Shawn Michaels actually had an interaction recently. Shawn hosted a contract signing between Owens and Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Owens belittled Shawn and ultimately ate a Superkick for his trouble.

This could be the perfect build for a match between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Owens. The Heartbreak Kid vs. The Prizefighter looks great on a billboard or a poster of some kind. The two would also put on incredible segments.

#2. Roman Reigns is the biggest star he could face

Roman Reigns is perhaps the biggest star in pro wrestling today. While he isn't full-time by any means, whenever Roman returns to WWE television, he is a significant needle mover. Fans pay to see The Tribal Chief and always tune into television to see him too.

The Tribal Chief is currently out of action thanks to Seth Rollins. Following both men being eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Rollins nailed Roman with a couple of brutal Stomps, including one on the steel steps. He's been away from WWE ever since then.

Reigns would be the perfect opponent for Michaels. Both men prefer story over just action, so their styles would complement each other well. Beyond that, since Reigns is such a big star, it would give the brightest spotlight to Shawn's return match. Nothing would be bigger for Michaels than a bout with Roman.

#1. Jacob Fatu could be made for life

Expand Tweet

To say Jacob Fatu is an insane wrestler is underselling the star. He has power, speed, and agility that few can match. Above all else, The Samoan Werewolf has an aura around him. He is unpredictable and a total wildcard, which makes him stand out among even the biggest stars.

The Samoan Werewolf is starting his ascension up the card in WWE. He looks poised to feud with Solo Sikoa and has also made it clear he wants Cody Rhodes' world title. Fatu also brutally destroyed Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens would all be great opponents for Michaels, the truth is, all three are made men already. They don't need a match with Michaels. Fatu, on the other hand, would be a made man instantly if he went one-on-one with The Heartbreak Kid. Defeating Shawn would be an even bigger deal for The Samoan Werewolf.

