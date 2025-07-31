4 WWE Superstars Solo Sikoa could add to MFT at SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is almost here. The Biggest Party of The Summer is an annual event, but this time, the show will be especially spectacular. SummerSlam will be a two-night event for the first time ever.This year's SummerSlam will air on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3. The main event of the weekend will see John Cena defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania rematch, but that's not the only title bout set for the two-night extravaganza.The United States Championship is also set to be defended at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Solo Sikoa will put his title on the line against Jacob Fatu. They will clash inside a steel cage, but that doesn't mean interference can't happen.While most fans expect a member of The MFT to interfere, there's also a possibility that a new member could join instead. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who might join The MFT at SummerSlam and help Solo Sikoa.#4. Jimmy Uso could swerve WWE fans and join MFTJimmy Uso is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He was one-half of The Usos, arguably the best tag team in World Wrestling Entertainment history. Jimmy was also a key member of The Bloodline, arguably the biggest stable in company history. Recently, Uso has been at war with The MFT. He has been teaming up with Jacob Fatu on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Due to being outnumbered, Jimmy has been beaten down by the stable multiple times. Jimmy might decide that he is sick of the beatdowns and opt to join his younger brother, Solo Sikoa. Jimmy could surprisingly superkick Jacob Fatu to cost The Samoan Werewolf the victory, leading Big Jim to join The MFT.#3. Lance Anoa'i is already part of NXTLance Anoa'i isn't widely known to most WWE fans, but he probably will be in the future. Fans of Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and other indie promotions are likely far more familiar with the real-life Bloodline member.With that being said, Lance Anoa'i is a member of WWE NXT. He is yet to officially debut, though, and he could finally appear at SummerSlam. Upon debuting, Lance could cost Jacob Fatu the win and join Solo Sikoa's side.This move would be especially shocking for some fans, particularly for Jacob Fatu. Before The Samoan Werewolf joined the promotion, he was in a tag team and stable with Lance called The Samoan SWAT Team. It would be heartbreaking for Fatu if his longtime ally joined Solo Sikoa.#2. The Miz was loosely aligned with Solo Sikoa last weekThe Miz is one of the most shocking success stories in WWE. He went from a reality show star to a multi-time world champion. On top of that, he has held numerous tag titles and mid-card championships.On WWE SmackDown last week, The A-Lister went one-on-one with Jacob Fatu. Solo Sikoa and The MFT were ringside, and The Miz even hilariously interacted with Solo. Now, his next step could be joining The MFT at SummerSlam.While The Miz might seem like an odd choice in the group, many fans initially thought the same about Sami Zayn in The OG Bloodline. Sami became an Honorary Uce and took hits for the stable. There's no doubt that The Miz could do the same for The MFT.#1. Tama Tonga could return from injuryTama Tonga is a relatively new WWE star. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment after WrestleMania last year and aligned himself with Solo Sikoa. Before that, Tonga was part of The Bullet Club and The Guerrillas of Destiny in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.Technically speaking, Tama Tonga isn't part of The MFT. He wasn't included on a t-shirt designed for the stable and has been absent ever since it formed. While some may argue that the new Bloodline and MFT are the same, for now, it appears they are different stables, and MFT was simply born out of the ashes of the earlier group.As a result, Tama could join MFT at SummerSlam. While he and Fatu were once on good terms, Jacob had been yelling at both Tonga and Solo prior to Tama's injury. As a result, he could return to make sure that The Samoan Werewolf doesn't win gold at WWE SummerSlam.