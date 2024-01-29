With WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the rearview, the Road to WrestleMania 40 is officially underway. This must-see journey could feature numerous heels embracing their good sides.

It goes without saying that WWE doesn't pull any punches with their booking during the WrestleMania season. Everything can go down in the next 70 days, from heartbreaking betrayals to unwavering quests for redemption.

Of course, for such massive developments to take place, certain WWE Superstars have to switch sides. The 2024 Royal Rumble might have planted the seeds for a couple of these switches.

With that in mind, here's a list of four WWE heels who should turn babyface soon.

#4. 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley

It's funny that one of the most wholesome moments of Saturday night depicted a heel celebrating her Royal Rumble win.

Bayley has been a heel since late 2019 and has done a remarkable job of garnering heat. In the last few months, though, fans have decided to side with her. That is because signs of Damage CTRL possibly turning on her have started to emerge.

With Bayley's own stablemates casually alienating her, one can't help but see a heartbreaking betrayal coming from a mile away. Moreover, the fact that she just won the Rumble would add more fuel to the fire.

So, expect The Horsewoman to get kicked out of the faction she founded, leading to a match against IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40. The return of The Huggable One at The Show of Shows would be nothing short of a generational moment.

#3. Austin Theory

Year after year, Austin Theory's stock has dipped to disappointing levels. Following last year's Rumble, Theory defeated Edge and then defended the US Championship against five other prominent names inside the Elimination Chamber.

This time, he's simply directionless. He has no gold around his waist and isn't a part of any engaging storyline. Even his tag team with Grayson Waller is cold right now. While they complement each other well, they just can't seem to build momentum.

Therefore, WWE should consider turning Austin Theory babyface. Waller is expected to receive considerable attention en route to Elimination Chamber 2024. All WWE has to do is take advantage of the timing and have The Aussie Icon turn on the 26-year-old star.

This could pave the way for a showdown between the A-Town Down Under members. Moreover, it would finally provide Theory with the character reset he's needed for quite some time.

#2. Omos

Despite his entertaining bouts against Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, Omos had a disappointing 2023.

He barely appeared on WWE TV during the second half. So, it was refreshing to see him enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. Even though he didn't have a memorable showing, his brief appearance hinted that the company could have something interesting in store for The Nigerian Giant.

Recently, there were rumors that Omos was on the verge of being repackaged. While his Rumble return didn't illustrate that, it might be a slow-burn process, culminating in a babyface turn.

While a babyface run for the 7-foot-3 WWE Superstar could be a hit or miss, it is definitely worth a shot. There aren't many new avenues he could explore as a monster heel right now.

#1. Bron Breakker

From Carmelo Hayes proving that he belongs on the big stage to Tiffany Stratton putting on a staggering show, the stars of NXT didn't disappoint one bit in their Royal Rumble outings.

As for Bron Breakker, the former two-time NXT Champion was a sheer force of nature in the 30-man melee. He, along with Cody Rhodes, scored the most eliminations in the match.

One of the superstars he tossed over the top rope was Judgment Day member, Finn Balor. Unfortunately for The Dog of NXT, he wasn't smart enough to get all members of JD out in time. As a result, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio cunningly got him out of the bout.

In a post-match interview, Breakker called the main roster his 'home' and claimed he wasn't finished with The Judgment Day. That should lead to a babyface turn on an immediate basis.

