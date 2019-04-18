4 WWE Superstars who could still move brands after the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

Vince McMahon oversaw the two-night Superstar Shake-Up

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up took place on April 15-16, with a total of 16 Superstars moving to Raw and 14 moving to SmackDown Live.

Roman Reigns was the biggest name to move across the two brands, having appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw before surprisingly showing up in the final segment on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live.

The most notable Raw addition was undoubtedly AJ Styles, who had been a key figure on SmackDown for the last three years, while The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and The Usos were also among the high-profile Superstars who joined the red brand.

Other than Reigns, SmackDown’s roster has been bolstered with the additions of Finn Balor, Elias, and Lars Sullivan, while Bayley, Ember Moon, Liv Morgan, Mickie James and Kairi Sane all joined the women’s division.

Although the roster changes were largely seen as a success, there are still many Superstars whose brand-exclusive futures remain uncertain.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four people who could still move brands following this week’s Shake-Up.

#4 Samoa Joe

Before the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up began, there was lots of speculation that Finn Balor could move to SmackDown Live with the Intercontinental Championship and Samoa Joe could swap brands with his former NXT rival by taking the United States Championship to Raw.

In the end, there was no sign of Joe on Monday’s episode of Raw, while Balor appeared on both shows before officially being confirmed as a new recruit to the SmackDown Live roster when he defeated Ali during Tuesday’s episode.

It was widely reported earlier this week that Joe was unable to attend Raw due to having a bad case of the flu, which explains why he has not made appearances on WWE television over the last few days.

From a storyline perspective, it is difficult to see how WWE can move him across to Raw so soon after the Shake-Up was supposedly finalized, but it is also hard to believe that Raw will have one male singles title (Universal Championship) and SmackDown Live will have three (WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship).

Joe already got his next feud started with Braun Strowman on the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown Live, so it is safe to assume that he will move to Raw in the not-too-distant future to even up the number of titles on both brands.

