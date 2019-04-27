4 WWE Superstars who Luke Harper faced but never defeated

Luke Harper is yet to defeat Jinder Mahal on television

Luke Harper has been one of the most talked-about WWE Superstars since WrestleMania 35.

The former Wyatt Family member posted a lengthy statement on Twitter shortly before the event which explained how much his WrestleMania Axxess match against Dominik Dijakovic meant to him, having been largely ignored by WWE during his four-month spell out of in-ring action due to injury.

He went on to defeat Dijakovic in one of the best matches at Axxess, while he also competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, but then he surprisingly revealed on Twitter that he has asked to be released from his WWE contract.

Unlike Tye Dillinger and Jack Swagger, who were granted their releases after publicly asking to leave, it has been widely reported over the last few days that Harper will not be allowed to depart WWE and that the company may even extend his contract due to the time he missed with his injury.

Given the numerous reports about Harper’s contract status, now feels like the right time to run through some of the highs and lows of his WWE career, so let’s take a look at four of the most notable Superstars who he faced but never defeated in a televised match.

#4 Mark Henry

Luke Harper and Mark Henry were involved in eight televised matches against each other during their time together on the main roster. Interestingly, all of those matches came between August-September 2014 and they were all won by Henry.

The WWE Hall of Famer began his winning run with a disqualification victory over Harper on an episode of SmackDown, leading to a tag match between Henry & The Big Show and Harper & Erick Rowan, which the babyfaces won.

Over the next four weeks, Henry teamed with Big Show, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, John Cena and The Usos in various tag matches to defeat Harper on another six occasions on both Raw and SmackDown, and then he turned heel and ended up teaming with the Wyatt Family member at Survivor Series.

The two men were also involved in three multi-man matches against each other (Royal Rumble 2016, Royal Rumble 2017 and the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal), but neither of them were able to win.

