4 WWE Superstars whose theme song was downgraded

A WWE Superstar's theme song is more than just a composition intended to entertain, it also serves as a key aspect of their identity as pro wrestlers.

When a legend like Stone Cold Steve Austin makes a surprise return and the glass shatters, the fans cheer in unison for a reason.

If Austin were to have walked down to the ring by way of some famous 1990s love ballad in lieu of his iconic I Won't Do What You Tell Me theme all these years, there's a strong chance he wouldn't be remembered for being the foul-mouthed, rebellious rattlesnake we all know and love.

A WWE theme song doesn't make a wrestler, but a bad change in music can make for a ton of negative backlash, and that's never a good thing in the world of pro wrestling.

Here are 4 examples of WWE Superstars with underwhelming theme song changes.

#4 In our list of WWE Superstars with underwhelming theme song changes: Baron Corbin no longer brings the darkness

From his lone wolf days to his time as Constable Corbin; from his reign as King of the Ring to his current Happy Corbin era, the guy was born to be a heel.

With that being said, Corbin's End of Days theme was a masterpiece. It was said to have been long time WWE composer Jim Johnston's swansong with the company, and it's safe to say that the legendary composer didn't disappoint.

The song screams final boss and suits the direction the WWE were going for with Corbin's lone wolf gimmick at the time.

Nowadays, Corbin is "happy" and along with this new persona came a new theme.

But honestly, it doesn't compare to End of Days. So ultimately, when it's all said and done, Baron Corbin will probably not be on anyone's top 10 WWE fan favorites list.

#3 Sheamus and his former theme song Written in My Face

Sheamus on Smackdown/Credit wwe.com

There was a time when Sheamus' theme song played and the fans started to cheer, he'd hold his arms out and yell "fella" as the fans yelled with him in unison.

If you've been keeping up with WWE programming, you'd know that those days are long gone.

Written in My Face fits The Celtic Warrior like a perfectly fitted glove and serves as a great hype song before a fight. That's why it came as a shock when his old theme was replaced with his current one.

It's not the worst instrumental known to mankind, but when compared to his old track, it sounds a bit generic.

#2 Sami Zayn goes from World's Apart to This Is It

Sami Zayn on Raw/Credit WWE.com

The great thing about Zayn's World's Collide theme was that it fit him regardless of whether he was a heel or a face.

After helping Kevin Owens evade a patented Shane McMahon elbow drop from the cell roof, Zayn was summoned to explain his actions. Following his heel turn, he approached the ring with the same theme.

While the track was the same, Zayn carried himself differently via acting more cartoonish and intentionally overdoing the theatrics.

With this, he became the annoying, self-pretentious heel we've all come to hate and managed to keep his theme intact with no changes. Why?

Because there wasn't much need for a new one.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura underwent a theme song change when he turned heel

The King of Strong Style rolled into WrestleMania 34 with a monumental amount of momentum. On that night, he'd face AJ Styles for the WWE title in a losing effort. What followed after the match came as a bit of a shock, as Nakamura turned heel by striking the Phenomenal One below the belt.

Naturally, a Nakamura heel turn would mean the end of his current theme, as it was quite a catchy tune and fans couldn't help but sing along to its infectious melody every time Shinsuke made his entrance.

WWE decided to replace his theme with a remix titled Shadows of a Setting Sun in an attempt to put an emphasis on this turn and avoid fans singing along.

His remix theme was great and while it was definitely the right move at the time, the quality of his his current theme just hits different.

