4 WWE Superstars who will miss Elimination Chamber 2024

The Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event will head to Perth, Western Australia, a week from Saturday. As the final significant roadblock before WrestleMania XL, fans can expect much to play out at Optus Stadium.

In a calculated bid to sell out the stadium, WWE has bent over backward to pierce together a star-studded card. Australian native Rhea Ripley, the popular Cody Rhodes, and the social media megastar Logan Paul are all confirmed for the spectacle in Perth.

However, several big names will miss Elimination Chamber 2024, including these 4 WWE Superstars.

#4. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will miss the Elimination Chamber 2024

The longest-reigning and current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, has become one of the top superstars on RAW. As a dominant, invincible force with a vicious win streak, The Ring General has become a mainstay in the spotlight, featuring in prime spots at premium live events.

Unfortunately, the Austrian star will have to miss the Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE. The news has circulated since November, but his absence was confirmed when WWE announced Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship next week on RAW.

The current Intercontinental Champion has to comply with the United States of America's rigorous residency regulations, which forbid him from competing outside the country for six months.

WWE will likely return to Australia again, and The Ring General will then have a chance to chop superstars in front of the Aussie crowd.

#3. CM Punk

CM Punk was one of the first WWE Superstars announced for Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. However, The Straight Edge Superstar's path to WrestleMania XL came to a disturbing halt in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Punk suffered a triceps injury that ruled him out of action for four to six months. The following night, the Second City Saint announced that he would miss WrestleMania this year. Moreover, the timeline for his recovery also prevents him from flying to Australia.

The Best in the World was rumored to collide with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania XL, and the Elimination Chamber: Perth was expected to lay the foundation for the colossal dream encounter.

#2. Roman Reigns

It is now evident that Roman Reigns will walk into WrestleMania XL, especially since he does not have a title match advertised for Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The Tribal Chief has worked a reduced schedule in recent years, and those privileges allow him to miss Elimination Chamber 2024 despite the plethora of angles featuring him.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is one of the Stamford-based company's biggest draws, and his presence would have bolstered the card.

#1. The Rock

The Rock made a triumphant return to WWE in hopes of battling his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, in a colossal dream match. However, #CodyMania and, in his words, "Cody Crybabies" forced Triple H to revert to his original plans of having Cody Rhodes finish his story.

The Brahma Bull is currently working as a heel alongside Reigns. The dream team is expected to collide against the unlikely but more likable duo of Seth Rollins and Rhodes. However, the tag team encounter is not expected for the Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Previously, fans noted Reigns' absence, but it turns out that The Rock may also miss the PLE in Perth, Australia. WWE is probably saving The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment for WrestleMania XL.

