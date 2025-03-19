4 WWE title matches that can be added to WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41’s high-stakes matches have been locked in, and the build leading to these matches is currently underway.

As of writing, four championship matches have already been confirmed for this year’s ‘Mania. Since the wrestling spectacle is scheduled for two nights, there is still to be filled in.

It is conceivable that other Superstar champions will be a part of this year’s PLE given their present plots and storylines. To that end, the following championship match cards are likely to be added for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan alongside Dominik Mysterio after winning the Women's Tag Team titles. (Image credits: wwe.com)

The combination of grit and star power can be expected if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch. This provided that The Man make her highly anticipated return to the company in time for WrestleMania 41.

There have been rumblings of Lynch returning to the promotion, not to mention the rumored internal talks about it. If these are true and he pushes through, The Man returning at this year’s Show of Shows will be epic.

Further, if she gets involved in the rivalry, things will certainly get intense and, at the same time, highlight the women and their tag team division.

#3. Bron Breakker vs. Penta battling for the IC title at WrestleMania 41

High-flying lucha flair, agility, and raw power will be showcased at WrestleMania 41 if Penta and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker get booked for the PLE as they fight for the latter’s belt.

Breakker’s dominating force clashing with Penta’s agility results in a hard-hitting and fast-paced brawl. Such a matchup would push the Superstars’ respective careers further as they showcase their skills during pro wrestling’s grandest stage.

#2. A Ladder Match for LA Knight’s United States Championship

Such a match at WrestleMania 41 would indeed be chaotic considering the physicality it will bring, not to mention pushing LA Knight and whoever Superstar dares to take on the challenge.

The March 14 episode of SmackDown revealed Knight’s potential challenger/s for the title when Jimmy Uso expressed his interest in the US Championship. This was rebutted by Solo Sikoa, stating that Jacob Fatu would make a better opponent for The Megastar.

Whoever Knight ends up fighting, if the match gets a go for WrestleMania, it promises to be packed with high-flying action as they fight for the US title dangling overhead.

#1. Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the tag team championship

Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions the Street Profits. (Image credits: wwe.com)

DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and reigning WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits delving into a Triple Threat Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 41 would certainly be a show of their respective in-ring specialties.

The tag champions’ athleticism clashing with Motor City Machine Guns’ technical genius and DIY’s cunning will be an interesting matchup to witness. It would be much more interesting if Creative moved to add a stipulation to it like a TLC Triple Threat Match.

Further, each team can have their chance to shine at wrestling’s granddaddy of them all.

