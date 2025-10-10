4 WWE titles that can change hands during Crown Jewel weekend

We are mere hours away from WWE kicking off Crown Jewel weekend Down Under in Perth. While the PLE itself does not have any traditional championships on the line with no regular titles set to be defended (this may be a first in WWE history), the Crown Jewel Championships will be on the line this Saturday in Perth.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (crowned the inaugural Men's Crown Jewel Champion last year) will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in one of the biggest and most intriguing match-ups of the year. At the same time, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will go up against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Ahead of the PLE, however, tonight's SmackDown will also feature two title matches: the WWE Tag Team Championships to be contested between The Wyatt Sicks and The Street Profits, and the United States Championship Open Challenge, which Sami Zayn has made into perhaps the best and most consistent part of WWE programming over the past few weeks.

With that said, in this article, we will explore four titles that could potentially change hands this weekend in Perth.

#4 WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

With Liv Morgan, last year's Crown Jewel Champion and then the reigning Women's World Champion, not involved in this year's match, we are guaranteed to have a new Women's Crown Jewel Champion crowned this year.

Newly crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will go up against long-reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and while Vaquer seems more likely to add another jewel to her crown, the match is perhaps the toughest one to call on the Crown Jewel card.

#3 WWE Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits are set to challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships tonight on SmackDown, and with the dark and disturbed faction continuing to sow seeds of dissension between Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the match presents even higher stakes.

It seems as if tonight could go one of two ways: either Dawkins and Ford overcome their differences and The Sicks' mindgames to regain the titles, or one of them reaches the breaking point, turns heel, and breaks up the team for good after eight years together. Either way, tonight will be monumental.

#2 WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn's United States Championship run has seen him defend the title every single week, beginning with John Cena, which, by the way, immediately followed his title win against Solo Sikoa the week before, to Aleister Black last week.

More importantly, though, every single title defense has been stellar and subtly helped advance stories and narrative. As such, it would be foolish to have him drop the title anytime soon unless WWE has a thorough and well-thought-out plan in mind. Zayn is highly unlikely to drop the title tonight, but one can never rule out the possibility.

#1 WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Cody Rhodes is essentially defending the Crown Jewel Championship this weekend at the PLE, but he is also defending his status as the QB1 of the company and his unbeaten streak against Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Rollins, somehow, is the man who has a lot more to lose and a lot more to gain, chief amongst those being his sanity.

While it initially seemed as if this was a match that Seth Rollins HAD to win, that very fact has been played up in a way that WWE going with Cody retaining the Men's Crown Jewel Championship now also feels like an interesting direction, if only to explore how that affects The Visionary.

Nevertheless, Rollins finally beating Rhodes and trying to make a legitimate case for being the absolute top guy in the company does remain the more likely option, and besides its obvious counterpart on the women's side, the Men's Champion vs Champion match remains the one where a title change remains the most likely.

