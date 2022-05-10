4 WWE women who could step into Charlotte's place heading into SummerSlam

At WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair was finally overthrown as Ronda Rousey became the new Smackdown Women's Champion. After a grueling I Quit match, the Queen gave in after suffering a fractured radius at the hands of the former UFC star.

The injury is being used to write Flair off of television as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to Andrade El Idolo. The 36-year-old has regularly been a key component of the women's division since her arrival in WWE. As such, her absence will be fairly noticeable.

With that being said, there are several wrestlers currently in the division that are more than capable of stepping up in Charlotte's absence and playing a key role in WWE programming this summer.

On that note, here are four WWE women who could step into Charlotte's place heading into Summerslam.

#4. Shotzi has the potential to temporarily fill Charlotte's boots

WWE's Shotzi hasn't been used enough

Shotzi has been given nowhere near enough to do in WWE since she turned heel against Sasha Banks late last year. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has a ton of potential and has shown she has what it takes to be a strong heel in the company.

With Charlotte now gone and Smackdown's women's division looking rather thin, now is the perfect opportunity for the 30-year-old to be given an opportunity at the top of the card.

Even if she's just a placeholder until Flair comes back, it wouldn't hurt for WWE to give Shotzi some much deserved TV time and allow her to really flourish in her new heel persona.

#3. Lacey Evans can step up in Charlotte's absence

Lacey Evans recently returned to WWE after a lengthy time away due to her pregnancy. Dropping her Southern Belle persona, the 32-year-old has returned to her military roots and really given fans an insight into her background and upbringing.

It's worked a treat, and she has become one of the most likable women on the entire roster. And with Charlotte gone, WWE needs a new challenger for Ronda Rousey.

Having Evans step up and take on Rousey could be a compelling story, with the two offering very different but legitimately tough backgrounds. It would also work a treat to turn Ronda heel if WWE decides to go down that route. It's a move that would likely be welcomed by the majority of fans.

#2. Shayna Baszler can finally realize her potential as a top heel

WWE's Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey go way back

After her superb run in NXT, you would be forgiven for expecting huge things from Shayna Baszler once she finally made it to WWE's main roster. Things haven't quite panned out that way for her, however, and her time out of developmental has been a major disappointment.

Aside from a couple of tag title reigns with Nia Jax, Baszler hasn't really done anything of note on the main roster. As of now, she is once again floundering in a thrown-together tag team with Natalya.

Now that the Smackdown women's division has lost its biggest heel for a while, Baszler makes perfect sense to step up in her absence and pursue Rousey's title.

The two's pre-established friendship from their time in MMA could paint a very compelling picture. Not only would it help the Queen of Spades finally realize her potential, but it would also give Rousey an electric first feud as champion.

#1. Bayley's return to Smackdown could come at the perfect time

Having been out injured for almost a year, fans are eager to see Bayley return to action and this would be the perfect time for her to do so.

With Charlotte now gone, Smackdown is in desperate need of top tier heels, and Bayley was doing some of the finest work of her career as a villain before she tore her ACL last July.

The 32-year-old would slot in seamlessly in the Queen's absence and give the Smackdown women's division the kick it needs right now. Rousey has been a polarizing figure following her return to WWE, but if anyone can get an exciting feud out of her going forward, it's Bayley.

