4 WWE women who can be revealed as Sister Abigail in Uncle Howdy's faction

Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, is seemingly on his way back to WWE programming. There has been a campaign similar to the White Rabbit campaign of 2022, teasing a return that almost certainly involves the mysterious figure.

Not only is Dallas coming back, but there is a belief that he's not coming alone. Prior to Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing, there were rumors of a Wyatt 6 stable. Now, it looks as though it'll happen, but led by Uncle Howdy. One of the members has seemingly been teased too.

In a recent video on the company's Twitch stream, a mysterious cloaked figure was revealed. It was almost certainly a female, and many believe that this person could be Sister Abigail.

While there's no confirmation if the character will indeed be Abigail, there is somebody under that cloak. This article will look at four performers currently in WWE who might be the mysterious woman.

#4. It could be Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is a star. When she joined WWE's main roster in 2016, she was still learning and had never won gold in NXT. However, on the main roster, Bliss captured the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and several tag team titles.

The talented performer has been out of action for over a year now. Following a short storyline with Bianca Belair, Bliss disappeared from WWE television seemingly out of nowhere. As it turned out, she was pregnant and went on to have a child.

Prior to her disappearing from television, Bliss was seemingly teasing joining the dark side. Uncle Howdy regularly appeared or sent her creepy teasers, which seemed to be building towards her joining both him and Bray Wyatt.

Now that Uncle Howdy is seemingly coming back with a faction, Alexa being part of it would make more sense than anybody else. Plus, she has her history with Bray, and this group is seemingly meant to honor the former world champion.

#3. The mysterious WWE figure might be Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross is a sneakily successful star. While fans might not realize it, she has managed to win a few big accolades throughout her time in WWE, including multiple Women's Tag Team Title reigns, the RAW Women's Championship, and Money in the Bank.

The creepy Nikki returned to her Twisted Sister character in late 2022 and was being used well until Vince McMahon returned to WWE. She then mostly vanished from television outside of comedic moments where she walked around aimlessly.

That could actually be the reason why Cross is this new Sister Abigail-like character. As has been pointed out on social media, prior to Alexa Bliss joining The Fiend, she was in a near-catatonic state. The same may have been happening with The Twisted Sister.

Even if that theory holds no water, it would still be logical to include Cross in the group. She is too talented to remain on the sidelines, and her spooky gimmick would fit nicely with Bo Dallas.

#2. Isla Dawn & #1. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union could both be portraying the mysterious character

The Unholy Union is a popular tag team currently signed to WWE Monday Night RAW. The duo consists of former NXT Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Both women are Scottish and broke into the company through NXT UK before moving to NXT, where they won the aforementioned titles.

Despite Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn both being very good pro wrestlers, they are not used much by WWE. They were called up a year ago and have only wrestled on TV a handful of times. They are undoubtedly two of the most underutilized performers in the company.

While fans assume this Sister Abigail-like figure from the teasers is just one person, a surprise could be in store. If they appear in a WWE segment, it may be two figures draped and covered. From there, it could be revealed that it is The Unholy Union working with Uncle Howdy and joining The Wyatt 6.