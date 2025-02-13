4 WWE WrestleMania 41 matches for John Cena if he fails to win the 2025 Elimination Chamber match

After narrowly failing to win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, John Cena has been the overwhelming favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match. The Cenation Leader is widely expected to win inside the iconic structure for a record-tying fourth time and challenge Cody Rhodes for his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41. However, it's far from a foregone conclusion, with a strong field of opponents in his way.

Should the 16-time World Champion come up short once more in his chase for '17' at his final Show Of Shows, he will need an alternative route. This could be a dream match with a new opponent, a throwback to an iconic rivalry, or chasing an accolade that has eluded him for his 23-year career. Even without a world title in the picture, Cena's final 'Mania could be special.

Here are four alternate clashes John Cena could have at WWE WrestleMania 41 should he fail to win the 2025 Elimination Chamber match.

#4. John Cena could face Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 41

Could The Scottish Warrior be Cena's final WrestleMania opponent? [Images via: WWE.com]

Both John Cena and Drew McIntyre will compete in the 2025 WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match. While The Cenation Leader is a huge favorite to emerge victorious, The Scottish Warrior is kind of a dark horse. Despite doing arguably the best heel work of his career, the 39-year-old is not at the top of many people's lists to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title in Las Vegas.

If both men come up short inside the iconic steel structure, neither would have a clear path to The Showcase Of Immortals. This could lead to McIntyre becoming Cena's final opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All and potentially defeating the 16-time World Champion. Given the incredible heelwork the three-time world champion is currently doing, this would be huge for his career.

It would also advance The Franchise Player's story of trying to overcome his losing streak and return to former glory as he would continue to chase his 17th title later in the year.

#3. Logan Paul has been strongly hinted at as John Cena's final WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent

For much of the second half of 2024, Logan Paul's name kept on popping up as one of John Cena's discussed potential WrestleMania 41 opponents. These reports were considerably unpopular with the vocal online section of the WWE Universe, most of whom did not deem The Maverick fitting to be The Cenation Leader's final opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

These concerns were fueled by the 2025 Royal Rumble match, where the 16-time World Champion eliminated The Social Media Megastar. Given that the 29-year-old has named The Franchise Player as a dream opponent and both men will participate in the Elimination Chamber match, they could set up a WrestleMania feud in Toronto.

It would garner huge heat for Paul while carrying mainstream appeal because of the two men's huge followings outside the company.

#2. John Cena could face iconic rival CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk is one of John Cena's greatest career rivals in WWE. The duo had arguably the biggest feud of the PG Era, marked by instant classics such as their Money In The Bank Match in 2011 and iconic promo segments like the infamous Pipebomb. Despite all that legendary history, the pair have never had a match at WrestleMania.

If Triple H and his creative team decide to pull off a Royal Rumble-esque swerve and have a newer star win the Elimination Chamber, Punk and Cena could have a final chapter at WrestleMania 41. The Voice of the Voiceless and Cenation Leader would most likely steal the show in the buildup with their explosive promo segments, and their in-ring chemistry would almost guarantee a banger.

If The Franchise Player does not win the Chamber match, completing an iconic rivalry on the Grandest Stage could be a fitting end to his WrestleMania legacy.

#1. John Cena could challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41

Other than a record 17th World Title, the other major accolade eluding John Cena in WWE is the Intercontinental Championship. The former Chain Gang soldier has never won the Stamford-based promotion's oldest midcard title despite winning the United States title a record five times. That glaring gap on The Cenation Leader's resume precludes him from calling himself a Grand Slam Champion.

If Cena doesn't win at the Elimination Chamber, what greater alternative pursuit for him than to face Bron Breakker, a future face of the company, for the elusive title? The Franchise Player could dethrone The Unpredictable Badass to complete the grand slam in his final 'Mania appearance and set up a potential retirement rematch down the road.

Imagine Breakker getting his WrestleMania revenge by retiring John Cena in December, winning his first world title from the then-17-time world champion! Now that would be passing the torch!

