4 WWE wrestlers who received newly designed championships in 2023

The landscape of WWE changed when Triple H announced the creation of a brand-new World Heavyweight Championship. But that wasn't the only new title design introduced by the company in 2023. In recent weeks, the promotion has changed the names of two of their women's titles and awarded The Tribal Chief with a new golden belt.

In rapid succession, fans were introduced to new championship belts, making one wonder if Triple H and co will do the same when it comes to their tag team titles and the mid-card belts.

So far, in 2023, WWE has awarded four wrestlers with a newly designed championship. Here's a look at who they are.

#4. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship

The Visionary earned the right to be called the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating AJ Styles in a hard-fought bout that opened Night of Champions 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Immediately following his win, Triple H hand-delivered the title to Seth and wrapped it around his waist.

Triple H first unveiled the newly-designed World Heavyweight Championship to the wrestling public on the April 24, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, The Game held the Big Gold Belt five times. However, this new World Heavyweight Title, while sharing the same name, doesn't carry the same history and lineage. As a result, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the modern era after defeating The Phenomenal One on May 27, 2023.

Since his victory in Jeddah, Rollins has distinguished himself as a fighting champion, taking on all comers and laying out multiple open challenges.

#3. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley is the most recent wrestler to receive a newly-designed belt in the company. On the June 12, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce presented Ripley with the Women's World Championship.

Previously, Rhea was the SmackDown Women's Champion, a title she won at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. After introducing the new Women's World Title, the company confirmed that the newly-named belt would carry the same history and lineage as the former SmackDown Women's title. Technically this would mean that the Women's World Title isn't a new title in the same vein as Rollins' newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship.

Dominik Mysterio was ecstatic to see his Mami being awarded a fresh new piece of hardware. Dom Dom personally put the title around The Nightmare's waist as they both celebrated her coronation in the ring. Rhea's new belt resembles the title currently held by Seth Rollins, but hers has a white strap, whereas The Visionary's belt has a black strap.

#2. Roman Reigns - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

To commemorate over 1,000 days as Universal Champion, Triple H presented Roman Reigns with a golden version of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a black strap.

On the June 2, 2023, episode of SmackDown, before awarding The Tribal Chief with his new belt, Triple H compared Roman Reigns' impact in WWE to that of boxing icon Muhammad Ali and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The Tribal Chief's celebration was interrupted by The Usos. This segment led to Jimmy Uso being officially removed from The Bloodline. Two weeks later, Jey would follow his brother in exiting the faction. He also hit Roman Reigns with a superkick on the June 16 edition of SmackDown, much like Jimmy did at Night of Champions.

After being awarded the newly-minted golden Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is now lugging around three belts. The Tribal Chief now comes out with the gold belt, while Paul Heyman carries the black-strap WWE Title and the blue version of the Universal Championship.

Roman hasn't yet defended the gold version of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on television. However, he successfully defended it against Rey Mysterio at a WWE house show in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 17, 2023.

#1. Asuka - WWE Women's Championship

There is some confusion regarding the name of Asuka's new belt. While it says "Women's Undisputed Champion" on the physical title, the belt itself is called the WWE Women's Championship. This title will carry the lineage of the former RAW Women's Title.

Adam Pearce awarded the newly-designed belt to Asuka. The WWE executive personally wrapped the championship around the waist of The Empress of Tomorrow. The new belt, with a golden centerpiece, resembles the title currently held by SmackDown's top male champion, Roman Reigns. Like Ripley, the Japanese star's championship also has a white strap.

After being awarded the newly-designed and renamed championship on the June 9, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Asuka was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. The Queen didn't waste any time in challenging for the blue brand's top women's championship. The Empress of Tomorrow immediately accepted Flair's challenge, and their match is now set for the June 30 episode of the Friday Night show.

To conclude the in-ring segment on June 9's SmackDown, Asuka attempted to hit Charlotte with blue mist but missed, leading to The Queen fighting back and flooring The Empress of Tomorrow with a big boot.

Who do you think will stand victorious as WWE Women's Champion? When the blue brand comes to the O2 Arena in London on June 30. Let us know in the comments section below.

