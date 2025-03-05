40-year-old star to return at WrestleMania & turn heel by costing Jey Uso against Gunther? Potential explored

Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Ring General is making The Road to WrestleMania quite difficult for The OG Bloodline member. The current champion choked Main Event Jey with a sleeper hold on the latest episode of WWE RAW, staying true to his word of making Uso's journey to The Show of Shows miserable.

Fans are hoping that WrestleMania 41 is where The OG Bloodline member secures his first singles World Championship. However, the rivalry between The Ring General and Main Event Jey has played a pivotal role in propelling their careers, and the wrestling juggernaut might not put an end to the rivalry at the upcoming Show of Shows with the help of a returning Sami Zayn.

Zayn can make a potential comeback during the championship match and turn heel to cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship. He can justify his actions by claiming that Main Event Jey did not have his back against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber despite the former Intercontinental Champion always showing up for Uso during difficult times.

In fact, his anger can stem from the fact that The OG Bloodline member did not stand by him during the feud with The Prizefighter, and it's time to pay.

Jey Uso has sent a message to Gunther after Monday Night RAW

Main Event Jey had come out to the arena to save Otis and Akira Tozawa from the hands of Gunther. Uso got the best of The Ring General for a while until A-Town Down Under ambushed him. The World Heavyweight Champion capitalized on this moment and put his challenger in a sleeper hold.

Upon arriving backstage, a distraught Jey Uso cut an emotional promo. He claimed that even though Gunther has had him doubting himself, The Ring General has woken up a beast.

The OG Bloodline member will face Grayson Waller next week on WWE RAW at Madison Square Gardens, and fans can expect Gunther to interfere in that match.

