40-year-old star to return to WWE after 1,332-days and cost CM Punk at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk and John Cena will clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions tomorrow. Fans are excited to see the bout, especially since it is hard to predict how the contest will end.

While many think John Cena will stand tall, Triple H could shock the world by having a 40-year-old AEW star make his return to WWE after 1,332 days: Keith Lee.

The super heavyweight has been away from the company ever since he was released on November 4, 2021. Almost four years later, could he be on his way back? Keith recently revealed that he is healthy, yet for whatever reason, AEW isn't booking him.

Reports later came out, courtesy of Fightful.com, which indicated there are no plans for Keith in All Elite Wrestling. Based on recent history, this often happens to stars being released by the company, and they're typically on their way back to WWE.

With all signs pointing to a potential WWE return for Keith Lee, depending on his contract status, he could show up as soon as Night of Champions. If he does, he might shockingly target CM Punk.

CM Punk is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and if WWE decides to have Cena retain the title, the match needs a finish that does not make Punk look weak. This is where Keith Lee can come into the picture. He could interfere in the match to cost The Straight Edge Superstar the bout. It could set up a new feud, perhaps using their past of working together in AEW as a reason for the story.

Keith Lee could be John Cena's muscle in WWE

John Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion and has been a dominant force in the company since turning heel in March. With that being said, most of his wins have been courtesy of low blows, a belt shot, or Travis Scott assisting him. Those are starting to become tired and a bit cliché.

The best way to give Cena more reason to win without relying on the same tactics could be by giving him a bodyguard in Keith Lee. The big man could act as John's muscle, which would also explain why Punk could be taken out at Night of Champions.

This would be very beneficial for multiple reasons. As noted, it would give Cena more wins through different means than the standard ones we've seen. This would also give Punk a new feud and make Keith Lee a big deal immediately. Lastly, it could lead to a breakup before John Cena retires. The Unseen 17 turning babyface and battling Lee would make for a great story.

