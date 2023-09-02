40-year-old star to win three WWE championships at Payback 2023? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Payback 2023 is all set to take place on Saturday, September 2, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh following the go-home edition of SmackDown. The premium live even promises to feature significant title and non-title matches. However, one of the major twists could see Damian Priest walk out of Payback 2023 as a Triple Crown Champion.

This potential scenario could unfold if Damian Priest and Finn Balor first win the Undisputed Tag Team titles on the show. It's worth noting that WWE hasn't officially recognized Raw and SmackDown tag team titles as Undisputed Tag Team titles on their website. Therefore, if Priest and Balor win, it would make Priest double title holders.

Furthermore, Damian Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which allows him to cash in on any title of his choice at any time. So, Priest could potentially cash in his MITB briefcase during or after the main event match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Damian Priest is currently the holder of theMITB briefcase

With the ongoing storyline involving Rollins' legitimate back injury, things could work to Priest's advantage, making it easier for him to defeat Rollins after a grueling match against Nakamura.

Even if Nakamura could dethrone Rollins, The Judgment Day member would still have a great chance of successfully cashing in his MITB briefcase.

Over the past couple of months, Damian Priest's status in the company has indeed been elevated. Making him a Triple Crown Champion at Payback 2023 would be a significant step in solidifying his status as a future main eventer in the Stamford-based Promotion.

John Cena announced himself as the host for Payback 2023

The recent edition of SmackDown indeed heightened anticipation and excitement for Payback 2023 with the return of John Cena. Upon his comeback on the blue brand. Cena announced himself as the host of the premium live event. Cena's surprise announcement has piqued the interest of fans, as he will play a unique role on the PLE.

Following this announcement, the 16-time World Champion engaged in a heated confrontation with the returning Jimmy Uso, culminating in Cena delivering an Attitude Adjustment to Uso. This unexpected encounter has left fans speculating about Cena's role in the upcoming premium live event.

Notably, John Cena is advertised for upcoming episodes of the blue show leading up to Fastlane 2023. This could eventually indicate that maybe Payback will serve as a platform to set the stage for a future rivalry involving The Cenation Leader.

