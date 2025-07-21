  • home icon
40-year-old WWE star to replace Seth Rollins as the leader of Paul Heyman’s faction on RAW? Potential explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 21, 2025 03:00 GMT
Seth Rollins is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins’ injury at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event has abruptly wrecked all the major plans involving Rollins’ heel faction, who were getting a big push on Monday Night RAW. To save the heel stable’s momentum, Paul Heyman may add a 40-year-old rising star as the leader of the group, replacing The Visionary, on the flagship show.

In a shocking turn of events, Paul Heyman could introduce Karrion Kross as the new leader of his heel faction, replacing the injured Seth Rollins. Kross has been receiving a massive wave of support from fans and looks poised to receive a tremendous push. The former two-time NXT Champion is billed to face Sami Zayn this week on RAW in a rematch, which appears to be the finale of their feud.

Interestingly, it may open doors for new possibilities for Karrion Kross as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed may help him seal a win against Sami Zayn and welcome The Herald of Doomsday to the faction. Moreover, Karrion and Roman had some unfinished business from 2022, when upon his return in WWE, the 40-year-old star put his signature hourglass in front of the OTC.

However, it didn’t lead anywhere. It all could make sense once again if Karrion Kross emerges as the newest leader of Paul Heyman’s heel stable in Seth Rollins’ absence and kicks off a new feud against Roman Reigns heading closer to SummerSlam 2025.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Seth Rollins will be present at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Visionary revealed that he may be present at The Biggest Party of The Summer despite being severely injured and off television right now.

Rollins mentioned that his wife, Becky Lynch, will be defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at the historic SummerSlam Premium Live Event, and if traveling will be easier by that time, he will be there at MetLife Stadium to support Lynch.

"To be fair, I might be there. My wife is wrestling Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. So, we'll see, depending on how this goes. If traveling is easy enough, I might make my way out to ... We're at MetLife. We're outside New York, New Jersey, for two nights, SummerSlam in August. So, we'll see," Rollins said.

It will be interesting to see what backup plans the Triple H-led creative team may have for Paul Heyman’s stable in Seth Rollins' absence in the coming weeks.

