40-year-old WWE star to wrestle in his first-ever SummerSlam match this year? Exploring the chances

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year, which will be a two-night event for the first time in history. Over the years, several deserving talents have been left out of the annual spectacle due to its limited slots and time constraints. However, this time, a larger number of superstars will have the opportunity to be featured at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Among the list is Karrion Kross, who might get to wrestle in his first-ever singles match at SummerSlam this year. Although the 40-year-old was part of a Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023, he has yet to compete in a traditional one-on-one match at the premium live event. However, Kross may finally get his moment this year at MetLife Stadium.The Doom Walker could battle Sami Zayn in a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Both superstars have locked horns in two matches so far, one at Night of Champions and the other on this week's episode of RAW, with both having one victory each. &quot;Bodyslam.net&quot; recently reported that Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn aren't done yet.WWE is seemingly considering a third match to cap off this rivalry, and there is a high chance that it could happen at SummerSlam. Kross and Zayn might lock horns in a huge stipulation match at the annual spectacle, marking the culmination of their feud with their trilogy. This will help WWE feature both stars in the spotlight at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Karrion Kross has been receiving tremendous support from the WWE Universe lately, and leaving him off the SummerSlam could be detrimental to his career. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn, who has been in pursuit of the World Title, desperately needs the spotlight at the annual spectacle.While the chances of this match happening at the upcoming PLE are high, it is only speculation as of now.Karrion Kross to turn babyface after SummerSlam?Karrion Kross' popularity has rapidly spiked in recent months with a huge number of fans rallying behind him. The Doom Walker, despite being a heel, has become one of the most loved superstars in WWE. Fans have not only been appreciating him, but have also been advocating for his push.Given the amount of support Kross has been receiving lately, fans wonder whether Triple H can turn him babyface after SummerSlam. It is because LA Knight has also been through a similar transition, which happened only because of the fans. However, the chances of Karrion Kross turning face are relatively low.The 40-year-old has thrived as a heel ever since his debut in NXT and has achieved huge success. Moreover, Kross gained a lot of prominence in recent years due to The Karrion Kross Effect, a phenomenon where every superstar he feuds with undergoes a psychological change.Therefore, turning him babyface at this point could ruin the years of hard work that he did to build his character. Hence, Triple H may not take such a risk at this point, and therefore, The Doom Walker turning babyface seems implausible.