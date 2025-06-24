40-year-old WWE Superstar to leave RAW and move to SmackDown in fear of Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins' faction on the WWE RAW brand remains dominant. This is evident from the match between Bron Breakker and Penta, where the Dog of WWE defeated him in a singles match.

The masked man tried his best to score the victory, but nothing worked in front of Bron's massive mid-air spear. Meanwhile, in the post-match, Rollins confronted Penta from the ringside and issued a warning to him. The former World Champion declared that this is a warning for the 40-year-old star, telling him to stay out of their business. Over the past few weeks, Penta has been engaged in a rivalry with the heel group. Due to this, the former AEW star used to disrupt the matches of Seth Rollins' faction members.

However, following the warning, there is a possibility that Penta may decide to leave Monday Night RAW and move to SmackDown in fear of the Visionary. This could be done when he might approach the RAW General Manager regarding this concern.

After getting approval from Adam Pearce, Penta could switch the brands and become officially part of SmackDown. This angle allows WWE to establish Seth Rollins' faction even more dominantly. Additionally, this will open new doors for the masked man and give him fresh feuds on the blue brand.

Although the scenario is realistic, it is still unlikely to unfold, as instead of leaving the Monday night show, Penta may decide to stand strong against Seth Rollins' faction after the warning. This is due to him being a face in the Stamford-based promotion.

Seth Rollins' faction has already taken out another WWE star

The Visionary's group has not only taken out Penta on RAW, but WWE announced the injury of LA Knight. The Megastar faced the wrath of the faction on SmackDown last week when he locked horns with Bronson Reed in a singles bout.

When the former United States Champion was inches away from the victory, Bron Breakker made his presence felt and distracted Knight. After this, Rollins' faction started destroying him, with Reed delivering multiple Tsunamis. As a consequence of this assault, WWE has announced on the latest RAW that the Megastar is out of the Stamford-based promotion for an indefinite time.

The company confirmed that Knight has suffered a bruised sternum and separated rib cartilage due to the attack by Bronson Reed. This angle rules out the 42-year-old star from the current storyline.

