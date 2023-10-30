41-year-old to cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential betrayal

A WWE RAW star could decide to betray Rhea Ripley and cost her the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Ripley has a massive match scheduled for the Premium Live Event. The Eradicator will defend the title in a Fatal 5-Way match against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. The 27-year-old will likely need all the help she can get at Crown Jewel and will be relying on her Judgment Day stablemates for outside interference.

Damian Priest will also be in action this Saturday against Cody Rhodes in a singles match. The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 and still has not cashed in for a title shot.

However, he recently had the opportunity to do so, but Rhea Ripley stopped him before he could cash in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. At WWE Fastlane, Priest and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes,

Priest wanted to cash in during the PLE to prevent going home empty-handed, but Ripley stopped him. Rollins went on to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match, but the champion took a lot of punishment, and it could have been the perfect time to cash in.

Despite Priest and Balor winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championships back on the October 16 episode of RAW, the 41-year-old could still be annoyed at Ripley for preventing his cash-in earlier this month. Priest could decide to cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel and break away from The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley wants to defeat WWE RAW star at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion, which has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley boasted about her victory over The Queen and suggested that she will have to defeat Becky Lynch at the company's biggest event of the year as well.

"I feel like Becky's always gonna be a favorite. But if Becky Lynch wants to step in the ring with Mami at WrestleMania, I mean, I beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. That's a pretty big accomplishment, so I would do the same to Becky," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley recently claimed that Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in the company. It will be interesting to see which champion Priest decides to cash in his MITB contract down the line.