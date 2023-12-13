41-year-old to target CM Punk on WWE RAW? Exploring potential storyline

A 41-year-old WWE Superstar could be planning to target CM Punk on RAW.

CM Punk made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 last month. The premium live event took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and the hometown star got a tremendous reaction from the crowd.

Punk returned after Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match.

Last night on the red brand, CM Punk signed an exclusive contract with RAW. Punk had a tense promo with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins after signing the contract, but also had another interesting exchange backstage earlier in the night.

Punk stumbled upon The Judgment Day backstage and humorously wondered where Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was. Damian Priest wasn't in the mood for a laugh and warned the Straight Edge Superstar that he would be coming after him with the Money in the Bank briefcase if the controversial star won the title from Seth Rollins.

Damian Priest has been trying to establish himself as the leader of The Judgment Day, but it has backfired so far. The group came up short at Survivor Series and was immediately overshadowed by the return of CM Punk.

Priest could decide to target Punk on WWE RAW to show his stablemates that he can defeat a top star and worthy of becoming the leader of The Judgment Day moving forward.

Former WWE writer believes CM Punk influenced Seth Rollins' promo on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that CM Punk caused Seth Rollins to deliver a more serious promo than usual last night on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo discussed the confrontation between Rollins and Punk on WWE RAW. The veteran suggested that the former AEW star may have told The Visionary not to use his "ridiculous laugh" during the segment.

"I'm wondering if Punk had anything to do with this. Did you notice, he did not use the ridiculous laugh one time in this promo? I'm wondering if that had anything to do with Punk saying, 'You know what, like really, let's leave the laugh in the back. Let's have a serious promo,'" said Russo. [From 18:18 onwards]

Punk has already announced that he will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. It will be interesting to see if the 45-year-old can finally main event a WWE WrestleMania next year in Philadelphia.

