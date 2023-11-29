41-year-old WWE Superstar's push to die down after CM Punk's return? Analyzing the possibility

The return of CM Punk to WWE has undoubtedly had a significant impact on the company, particularly in merchandise sales. Prior to Punk's comeback, LA Knight held the position of the top merchandise seller, surpassing even top stars like Roman Reigns and John Cena. However, recent reports confirm that CM Punk has now taken the top spot as the leading merchandise seller in WWE.

The question now arises whether Punk's return might affect the push and prominence of LA Knight in the company. While Knight may have lost the top merch seller position, it doesn't necessarily mean that WWE will diminish his push or opportunities due to Punk's return. The company could continue to showcase and push LA Knight as they were doing before Punk's comeback.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, before the arrival of Punk, reports already indicated that a possible rematch between Roman Reigns and LA Knight will not take place at Royal Rumble 2024. This seemingly suggests that WWE has distinct plans for Knight heading towards their upcoming premium live event in 2024.

So, even if Punk targets Reigns in the coming weeks, leading to an unexpected match at the Royal Rumble, it may not alter the plans for LA Knight.

Despite this, fans are eagerly anticipating any potential interactions between CM Punk and LA Knight, recognizing the charisma and mic skills both superstars bring to the table.

What CM Punk said in his first promo on RAW

CM Punk made a triumphant return to the main event of Monday Night RAW, delivering his first promo in nearly a decade. The multi-time World Champion expressed that he is a changed man, and credited Dusty Rhodes for advising him to speak from the heart, emphasizing that he feels like he's finally back home.

During his heartfelt promo, Punk assured the audience that AJ Lee is doing well and sent her regards to everyone. He subtly addressed Seth Rollins, suggesting that not everyone backstage was pleased with his comeback. Punk speculated that some people might be upset because they are trying to be the "Best in the World' but after his arrival, their dreams are now shattered.

Expand Tweet

In a self-affirming manner, Punk declared himself the best in the world in the ring, on the microphone, and even on commentary. However, he concluded the show by making it clear that he is not there to make friends but to make money.

Overall, the return of CM Punk surely injects a wave of excitement and freshness into the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion.