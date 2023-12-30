42-year-old former WWE Superstar must return after 5 years as Royal Rumble surprise

A former WWE Superstar must make his return to the company after five years as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match next month.

The 2024 Royal Rumble will go down next month at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. CM Punk made his stunning return to the promotion at Survivor Series 2023 and has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Last year's Men's Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes has also stated that he will be competing in the match to try and earn another title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Another former AEW star could be getting ready to make his triumphant return to the company. Shawn Spears, formerly known in WWE as Tye Dillinger, recently announced that he is departing All Elite Wrestling. Spears was mainly used as enhancement talent in AEW and could be looking to remind everyone what he is capable of.

Shawn Spears has not competed in a WWE match since his loss to EC3 at a house show on February 18, 2019. The popular star could return to the promotion for one final run and try to win his first championship in WWE. Spears ended his message on social media with "#10", which was his catchphrase during his time in WWE.

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories ❤️ #10," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter shares his thoughts on the biggest potential surprise at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested a wild surprise that could take place at the premium live event next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter suggested that an AEW star showing up at the Royal Rumble would be the biggest possible surprise. Apter named Chris Jericho as the biggest possible surprise entrant for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"For the male Royal Rumble? That would be Chris Jericho." [31:13 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and will officially begin the road to WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see which superstars emerge victorious at the premium live event next month.

Who would you like to see win the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches? Sound off in the comments section below.