WWE made its streaming debut on ESPN last Saturday with the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Now, on this week's RAW, a shocking twist could unfold as LA Knight may join The Vision. The villainous faction had a busy night in Indianapolis, as all the members were in action.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were defeated by CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match, while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were victorious in their bout against The Usos, where LA Knight served as the special guest referee.

The 42-year-old has been at odds with the villainous faction for several months now. After suffering numerous setbacks at the hands of The Vision, The Megastar has lost considerable momentum. Leading up to Wrestlepalooza, Knight and Jey Uso had a conflict that resulted in both trading attacks for two consecutive weeks.

The YEET Master initiated the feud on the September 8 episode of WWE RAW by laying Knight out with a Spear, but The Megastar got his revenge the following week. During the tag team bout at the Indianapolis event, the former United States Champion entered into heated arguments with both teams.

However, by the end, The Vision duo walked away with the victory. After the issues with Jey Uso and the lack of success in scoring any meaningful wins lately, LA Knight could finally snap and turn to the dark side by joining the villainous faction on WWE RAW.

The number of enemies keeps increasing for The Vision, and it could use another member to continue its momentum. The 42-year-old could be the perfect fit to join the Seth Rollins-led stable. Given their history, Knight allying with his rivals could be a shocking moment that could shift the dynamic on Monday nights.

That said, this is only speculation for now. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for WWE RAW.

WWE legend Brock Lesnar to join The Vision?

Besides managing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed during their tag team match against The Usos, Paul Heyman also reunited with his former client, Brock Lesnar, at Wrestlepalooza, introducing The Beast before his match against John Cena.

Interestingly, on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before the Indianapolis event, Lesnar ran into Paul Heyman backstage, noting that they should talk. While it's unclear what it was about, The Oracle and The Beast Incarnate could form an alliance again.

Heyman could have Lesnar join The Vision, potentially creating a power struggle between The Beast and Seth Rollins. This could open up several exciting possibilities for the future. That said, this is also just speculation for now.

