42-year-old superstar must return on WWE RAW to reignite rivalry with Rhea Ripley

WWE must bring back a 42-year-old superstar to reignite her rivalry with Rhea Ripley on RAW.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was later presented with the new Women's World Championship by WWE official Adam Pearce and has had a successful title reign thus far.

The Judgment Day member defeated Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico and then vanquished Natalya at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia in a match that lasted under two minutes. The Eradicator is set to put the title on the line again tonight against Natalya in a rematch.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to congratulate Natalya on winning six Guinness World Record certificates. The Glamazon was recently involved in a bitter rivalry with Rhea Ripley that began at Extreme Rules 2022. Finn Balor defeated Edge in an I Quit match, but how he won the bout was despicable.

Rhea Ripley threatened to bash Beth Phoenix over the head with a steel chair unless The Rated-R Superstar said, "I quit." Edge obliged, but Ripley hit Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To anyway. Edge and Beth got revenge at Elimination Chamber 2023 by defeating Ripley and Balor in a mixed tag team match.

However, Beth could still resent the Women's World Champion and may decide to confront Ripley on RAW. Tonight's show will be in Baltimore, Maryland, but next week's edition of the red brand will be airing live from Beth's home state of New York.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era My Prediction:



Rhea takes out Natalya, Beth comes back and confronts Rhea.



WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix reveals she has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix recently disclosed that she still has a score to settle with the Women's World Champion.

The 42-year-old appeared on WWE's The Bump in March and discussed her rivalry with Ripley. The former women's champion noted that she still has "unfinished business" with The Eradicator and is ready for the challenge:

"If he wants to sic Rhea Ripley on me, he should know that I am ready for that. As Rhea said before, there's unfinished business there," said Beth Phoenix. [From 50:48 - 50:55]

Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion has been dominant thus far she needs a challenger at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see who winds up challenging for the title at the company's next premium live event in August.

Who would you like to see challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit? Let us know in the comments section below.

