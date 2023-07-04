Beth Phoenix sends a message ahead of major title match on WWE RAW

Beth Phoenix has delivered a message ahead of a major title match tonight on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship tonight on the red brand. The Eradicator will put the title on the line against a familiar opponent in Natalya. Ripley demolished the Queen of Harts at Night of Champions, and the 41-year-old veteran hopes to have a better showing at the upcoming episode of RAW.

Ripley and Phoenix were recently involved in a very personal rivalry on WWE television. Beth took to Twitter today to send a message to Natalya ahead of her title match against Rhea Ripley tonight on RAW.

Natalya was presented with the six Guinness World Record certificates while backstage at Money in the Bank in London, and The Glamazon took to Twitter to congratulate her former tag team partner.

"A role model for athletes. An amazing human being. Congrats @NatbyNature !!! You are one of a kind!!" she tweeted.

Male WWE Superstar willing to face Beth Phoenix on one condition

Rhea Ripley always has backup in The Judgment Day, and a member of the group recently disclosed that he would battle Beth Phoenix in a singles match in WWE under one condition.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's bizarre relationship has been very entertaining to watch for the WWE Universe. Dominik refers to the Women's World Champion as his "Mami," and Ripley was ringside for the 26-year-old's match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank this past Saturday night.

Ripley attempted to interfere several times, but The American Nightmare still managed to pick up the victory.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dominik said he would face Beth Phoenix in a singles match after she hit him with the Glam Slam.

"Yeah, I'll take a one-on-one with Beth Phoenix. Why not? She hit me with the Glam Slam and she tried to hit me again with it. You know what, if you put your hands on me, I think it's only fair game, right? We'll have to take care of Edge because I know he's gonna wanna interact somehow, some way." [From 3:08 - 3:27]

Dominik then changed his tune and said that it would be better if he teamed up with Ripley to battle Beth in a Handicap match.

"But I think the best way to do it would be a handicap match with me and Mami Rhea versus Beth. If I get in there with Beth, I don't want too much heat, so I've gotta let Mami take care of some of the business." [From 3:27 - 3:42]

You can check out the full video below:

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Ripley and Phoenix battle in a singles match down the line if Beth returns to action.

Would you be interested in a rivalry between Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

