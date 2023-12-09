43-year-old WWE Superstar to betray his stable and join The Bloodline? Exploring potential swerve

A 43-year-old WWE Superstar could be considering leaving his faction to join The Bloodline.

AJ Styles was scheduled to team up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, the heel faction attacked Styles on the September 22 episode of SmackDown and took the veteran out. Styles has not been seen on WWE television since the attack earlier this year. LA Knight replaced AJ Styles and teamed up with John Cena to defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane.

Styles is the leader of The O.C. faction, but nobody from the group had his back during the attack from The Bloodline. Karl Anderson was shown backstage complaining to John Cena about The Phenomenal One getting involved in the heel faction's business and appeared to be fearful of the group.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE last year to reform The O.C. with AJ Styles. However, neither Anderson nor Gallows have benefited from being involved in the group as of late. The former champions have become an afterthought during Styles' injury and haven't been featured on television.

Karl Anderson could be sick of being on the sidelines and decide to betray his stablemates when AJ Styles makes his return to the company. The heel faction is not as powerful as it used to be and Anderson would be a welcome addition to the group if he decides he wants to serve as an underling for The Tribal Chief.

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to fix the issues with The Bloodline

WWE legend Rikishi recently commented on the issues within The Bloodline and whether he would return to the company to help the faction.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Rikishi was asked if he would ever return to the company to help his sons. The 57-year-old gave a cryptic response, leaving the door open for him to get involved in the storyline at some point.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Jey Uso decided to leave the group earlier this year and had a falling out with Jimmy Uso after he helped Roman Reigns defeat him at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the heel faction moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

