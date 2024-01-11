43-year-old WWE Superstar to help Cody Rhodes finish the story? Exploring reason for unlikely assistance

2024 may be the year when Cody Rhodes finally finishes his story. But it's not just Roman Reigns he has to overcome for this to happen. However, The American Nightmare could call a WWE legend if he needs help.

Roman Reigns' rank as The Tribal Chief has placed him at the top of the division, but that also means that he has a big target on his back. However, one star that fans are rooting for the most is Cody Rhodes, who is adamant about finishing his story by defeating the Undisputed Champion. To ensure The American Nightmare's plans won't be spoiled by The Bloodline, he could call Randy Orton.

The Viper and The American Nightmare have a long history, both off and on-screen. Their fathers are wrestling legends, and Randy and Cody were previously part of The Legacy. Although the group was disbanded, they have made up, and Rhodes even called Orton to help his team at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames.

Randy Orton also has some history with Roman. The latter caused RK-Bro their Undisputed Tag Team Championships, followed by Orton being sidelined with an injury. The Viper is set to face Reigns for the title in a four-way with LA Knight and AJ Styles. If The Tribal Chief ends up on top, Randy could help his former partner again, but for different reasons.

Orton could help Rhodes if the latter is indeed booked to face Roman. However, The Viper could strike and end up attacking Rhodes after winning the title. This could be because Randy knows he could not beat Roman, but he could easily take over Cody Rhodes.

Who is Cody Rhodes for Randy Orton?

Randy, Cody, and Ted Dibiase Jr. of The Legacy

The former AEW star has credited The Apex Predator as someone who helped him in his career, especially when he was only a rookie in the business. However, the latter has similar feelings for his former partner.

In a previous press conference uploaded to GiveMeSport WWE's YouTube channel, Randy revealed Cody Rhodes acted like his babysitter. The Viper acknowledged that if it wasn't for Rhodes, the former might not be here:

"When he came up, I was still in a period of time when I needed a babysitter," said Orton. "As much as he puts me over for me taking him under my wing when he was brand new, he drove me around town to town. Cody probably is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him I might not be here right now. He was my babysitter after the show," he said.

Which other Anoa'i member should Cody Rhodes be worried about?

It was already noted that Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could very well help Roman retain the title. However, Cody's spot at WrestleMania may be stolen by The Rock. The latter returned to RAW Day 1 and teased going after The Head of the Table.

It would be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to finish his story this year.

