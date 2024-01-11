WWE legend reveals she would rather see The Rock headline WrestleMania than Cody Rhodes

A WWE legend has revealed that she would rather see The Rock battle Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40 than Cody Rhodes.

Last year, Cody Rhodes was the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and emerged victorious. The American Nightmare had been out for months due to a torn pectoral muscle but made his triumphant return at Royal Rumble 2023 and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, he was unable to finish his story and was defeated by Roman Reigns in the main event. Rhodes had the match in control but The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa caught him with a Samoan Spike and it was too much to recover from.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James shared that she would much rather see The Rock battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 than Cody Rhodes again. The Brahma Bull returned during the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and called out The Tribal Chief:

"You know, I love Cody [Rhodes], he's my friend, he's my brother, and I'm excited to see him shine. He's freaking killing [it], but if I'm going to — if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I'm looking for Roman and Rock. The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Former WWE star comments on The Rock's segment with Jinder Mahal at RAW Day 1

Shawn Stasiak is a retired professional wrestler who spent some time in WWE in the 2000s.

He recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview and commented on the promo between Jinder Mahal and The Rock at RAW Day 1. Stasiak stated that Mahal did a great job as a heel during the promo with The Rock and added that some fans might have even agreed with The Modern Day Maharaja:

"It was very patriotic. And because of the political climate of this country, there's a lot of tension, a lot of divisiveness, just politically. The things that Jinder was commenting on, I think a lot of people might even agree with that to an extent. It was a little harsh. He was playing his character. Being a heel, he did a great job," said Stasiak. [From 01:23 - 01:42]

Cody Rhodes is determined to get back to the main event of WrestleMania and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be fascinating to see who winds up in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 in April.

Would you rather see Cody Rhodes or The Rock battle Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

