44-year-old veteran to return and win the US Title? 4 WWE stars who could dethrone Austin Theory

WWE Superstar Austin Theory achieved a major milestone as the United States Champion. The 25-year-old star, who boasts victories over John Cena, Edge, and Rey Mysterio, has amassed 200 days in his second US Title reign. He is close to surpassing Lex Luger's record of 210 days, who is also the longest United States Champion in history at 523 days.

Considering only the WWE brand, All Elite Wrestling star John Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) held the US Title for 351 days. Theory's development as a champion and a wrestler has fans believing him to be the chosen one to break this feat. He recently defeated veterans like Jey Uso and Sheamus. However, All-Day Theory could meet his match sooner than later.

Here is a list of four WWE stars who could dethrone Austin Theory.

#4. Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory would be a cracker of a match

One of the up-and-coming babyfaces in the SmackDown roster, Cameron Grimes is the ideal superstar to dethrone Austin Theory. The charismatic engine consistently pulls off great matches and his character work, which fluctuates between comedic and serious wrecking machine, is top-notch. He also boasts a victory in their first-and-only encounter which occurred in a live event in Largo, Florida, in November 2019.

Grimes and Theory could engage in a series of high-octane matches to put each other over. The Alpha of Omega initially would lose to Austin Theory, likely due to cheap tactics or interference, kickstarting a redemption run that ends up with the United States Championship on his shoulders. Cameron Grimes is currently in the development phase in SmackDown.

#3. Montez Ford deserves a singles push in WWE

Wrestling fans have been critical of Montez Ford's booking in singles matches. He failed to qualify for Money in the Bank this month, and lost to Austin Theory on an episode of RAW in March. A heel turn is rumored to be in the works but despising the massive fan favorite is impossible.

King Tez is a charismatic athlete with an incredible high-flying moveset. He has time and again proved himself a great solo act. If WWE decides to push him on that route, fans will naturally back him to win the United States Championship. A singles title run while continuing to pursue tag team goals with Angelo Dawkins will be sublime for The Street Profits.

#2. Records speak for AJ Styles

A three-time United States Champion, AJ Styles is the only veteran that Austin Theory hasn't been able to overcome. The Phenomenal One is undefeated against Theory despite facing him nine times. Last month, during live events, WWE's experiment with both stars paid off inside the ring.

All-Day Theory has joined forces with Pretty Deadly. The heel trio is bound to collide with the fan-favorite The O.C. at some point in time. With all the odds in his favor, AJ could cap off his 10th win over Austin Theory by capturing a championship while The Good Brothers deal with Pretty Deadly.

#1. Carlito can win his second United States Championship

The 44-year-old veteran was last seen at Backlash, spitting bits of a poisoned apple at Dominik Mysterio. He is officially an associate of SmackDown's Latino World Order. Judging by the latest reports of a WWE return, Carlito could aim for the championship which defined his character and his wrestling run.

In 2004, Caribbean Cool Carlito defeated John Cena to win the United States Championship. His short-yet-interesting reign added prestige to the title similar to Cena's run in 2015. There is a chance that 'Pretty Theory' picks a feud with LWO, prompting Carlito to return and challenge Austin Theory, reviving memories of his first main roster championship.

