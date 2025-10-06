45-year-old former WWE Champion to cost Seth Rollins against Cody Rhodes? Exploring Crown Jewel possibility 

Seth Rollins could suffer a massive defeat against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. The Visionary is set to battle The American Nightmare for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship this Saturday in Perth, Australia. Given their storied history, fans are excited to witness another clash between Rollins and Rhodes.

In a shocking turn of events, Randy Orton could interfere and ruin The Architect's plan of finally defeating Rhodes. The Viper teamed up with The American Nightmare last week on SmackDown to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.

In the end, Rollins appeared out of nowhere and delivered a Stomp to Orton, allowing Reed to capitalize with a Tsunami to pick up the win for his team. As a result, the 45-year-old former WWE Champion could now cost The Visionary a potential victory against Rhodes this Saturday.

In their previous three encounters, Rhodes has defeated Rollins every single time. Another potential loss against the Undisputed WWE Champion would be a massive blow to Seth Rollins. Hence, it would be a perfect way for Orton to exact his revenge on The Architect.

Moreover, tension has been simmering between The Viper and The American Nightmare for a while now. Many are expecting Orton to turn on Rhodes soon to kickstart a high-profile rivalry. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team could pull off a massive swerve by having The Apex Predator cost Rollins instead.

This could be a calculated move on Orton's part, though. With this potential move, he could gain Rhodes' trust, making him let his guard down and opening up an opportunity for The Viper to strike. That said, while it could be exciting, this is just speculation for now.

Veteran criticizes WWE's booking for Randy Orton's segment on SmackDown

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes had a confrontation with Paul Heyman and The Brons to open last week's SmackDown. The Oracle attempted to drive a wedge between the longtime friends before their match against the heel duo later in the night. While many believed the segment did a great job at highlighting the tension between Rhodes and Orton, former WWE writer Vince Russo wasn't impressed.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo criticized the creative team's repeated booking. Here's what the veteran had to say:

"How many times are we gonna play the card, your boy, Paul Heyman, 'Can we really trust Orton?' How many times are we gonna play that card? How many times are you gonna have Big Purse go down there and try to buy the services of Ram Head?"

It will be intriguing to see how the Triple H-led creative team books Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes going forward.

