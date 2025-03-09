45-year-old veteran star to leave WWE out of frustration due to Triple H giving up on him? Exploring potential scenario

WWE boasts a stacked roster, with some of the best talents from around the world working for the company. While this is a good thing for the Stamford-based promotion, it also means that some stars do not get enough spotlight due to other big names receiving a push.

One legendary name who has never been utilized to his full potential in WWE is Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style lost the United States Championship to LA Knight on the latest episode of SmackDown after having one of the dullest title reigns ever.

Triple H seemingly does not have any big plans for Nakamura, which might result in him leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut to work in TNA for a while. The two companies recently signed a deal to work together, and the 45-year-old could be sent to the Nashville-based company.

Fans expected Shinsuke Nakamura would emerge as a significant player in the global juggernaut, but that never happened, unfortunately.

He won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34, but failed to win the title. None of his reigns with the United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles were memorable.

Triple H has seemingly given up on The King of Strong Style and has no plans for him.

The two-time NXT Champion may express frustration about his failures in WWE in the future and choose to walk out. A move to TNA to rediscover himself could be beneficial for him, as well as the partnership the Stamford-based company has with its former rival.

Shinsuke Nakamura had a 93% loss rate in WWE in 2024

The 45-year-old signed with WWE in 2016. His most successful time in the company was in NXT, but it all went downhill for him when he arrived on the main roster.

Even though Shinsuke Nakamura has won gold several times on the main roster, fans never became invested in any of his title reigns because of how they were booked.

According to Cagematch, he won only 3 out of 44 matches in 2024, giving him a loss rate of 93.2%. Having one of the highest loss rates in the company last year is a clear indication of how he is seen by Triple H and Co.

The star is nearing the end of his pro wrestling career, so a major push for him is unlikely in the future.

