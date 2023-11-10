45-year-old WWE star to play a key role in Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso feud? Exploring the chances

One rivalry that has been heating up recently is between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Both stars have different feuds, but they could begin to focus more on each other as WrestleMania nears. However, if they involved a family member, their feud could be more personal.

The Usos debuted on the main roster with Tamina Snuka on May 24, 2010. However, their relationship stemmed deeper and longer than that. As part of the Anoa'i family, they were already involved before becoming superstars, even backstage. Although they are no longer a trio on-screen, she continues to go above and beyond for Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso could begin to heat up after Survivor Series and start to pick up its pace at the Royal Rumble, on the Road to 'Mania. During this timeline, Tamina could be inserted to try and rekindle the feud between both brothers at first and ensure that their singles match couldn't come until The Show of Shows.

She could make their rivalry more personal and make fans sympathize with them. At the end of The Usos' singles match, she could be there and ensure they could finally rekindle their relationship.

Is Tamina interested in joining The Bloodline?

Jimmy betrayed Jey at SummerSlam 2023

The Roman Reigns-led faction has dominated the wrestling industry since its formation in 2020. Unsurprisingly, several wrestlers, Anoa'i or not, are interested in joining them. One of them is Tamina.

On a previous episode of TMZ, Snuka stated that she wants to be part of The Bloodline alongside her cousins. However, she is still unsure about her status as the Stamford-based promotion might just suddenly announce it.

"I feel like everybody wants to be part of The Bloodline. So yeah, I'd be stupid if I was like, 'No I don't wanna be part of The Bloodline.' Yeah, I wanna be part of The Bloodline. It's like, yeah, of course, everybody does. But again, you don't ever know how it is. WWE will hit you with the prize from the side of the face and you don't even know where that's coming from."

Will Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso meet at Survivor Series?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will be the final Premium Live Event of the Stamford-based promotion this year. One thing fans look forward to the most during the show is WarGames, which Jey Uso will be present at. Currently, only four stars are listed for each team, and Jimmy could always join the opposite.

It remains to be seen what will happen next between Jey and Jimmy Uso.

