46-year-old icon to be added to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania after huge swerve? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes will have one of the biggest nights of his life when he defends the Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena. The Cenation Leader is currently a heel star who aligned with The Rock, which poses a more significant challenge for The American Nightmare. However, things could get worse for Rhodes when CM Punk potentially gets added to Cody vs. Cena at WrestleMania.

As of now, CM Punk's match for WrestleMania 41 is not official, but there are high chances that the Best in the World will clash against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. During the latest episode of RAW, the OTC made his return and destroyed Punk and Rollins. One of the noteworthy things was the Wiseman's concern for the Second City Saint as he went inside the Steel Cage to check on CM Punk. Since then, there has been a growing suspicion that Heyman would betray the OTC at the Showcase of Immortals and reunite with Punk.

So, in a probable scenario, the Voice of the Voiceless may emerge as the winner of the Triple Threat Match at Mania on night one and get Paul Heyman officially on his side. Now, the 46-year-old icon could use his favor by demanding a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title, and the Wiseman could execute this favor by taking away Roman's title rematch.

The OTC is yet to have his Undisputed WWE Title rematch, which shows that Reigns has somewhat of a title shot in his tank. However, Heyman, in order to return the favor of Punk, could redeem the same on the Roman's behalf and give that title shot to the Best in the World.

This would allow the Second City Saint to finally get added to Cody Rhodes and John Cena's WrestleMania match, which is likely to be part of the Night 2 Mania card.

All of this story is merely speculation right now, but it indeed adds an interesting twist to WrestleMania 41. Also, this will make the Cody Rhodes vs. Cena Mania match even more unpredictable.

WWE had already planted seeds for CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' rivalry

On RAW before Royal Rumble 2025, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were engaged in a heated verbal promo. During this, the Second City Saint called himself a true friend of Rhodes and promised him to stab him in front, not from the back like others.

This segment is a clear initial buildup to Punk and Cody Rhodes' feud in WWE. So, if the Second City Saint gets inserted in the Undisputed WWE Title match, The American Nightmare's championship reign will surely be in jeopardy.

