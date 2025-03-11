Paul Heyman to break up with Roman Reigns following his actions during WWE RAW main event? Potential direction explored

Paul Heyman made his television return, alongside Roman Reigns, on RAW this week when the OTC took out CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The return of the former Undisputed WWE Champion indeed created major aftermath buzz for this episode, but the actions of The Wiseman also surprised many. When Roman was taking revenge on The Visionary at ringside, Paul Heyman was in the ring with The Second City Saint.

The Special Counsel seemingly showed concern for Punk after his intense fight against Rollins in the Steel Cage match. Heyman's actions surprised Reigns, leading to the OTC destroying The Second City Saint, too. However, all these developments could result in a significant consequence, as The Wiseman could break up with Reigns due to his actions against Punk.

Upon his next appearance, the Hall of Famer could express his dissatisfaction with the OTC's actions, stating that Reigns' attack on Punk wasn't justified. This could lead Heyman to escalate the issue with Roman, leading to heated verbal confrontations between them. Eventually, this could cause the Special Counsel to side with CM Punk and part ways with Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer could even point out that since regaining the Ula Fala, Roman has become corrupt again.

Now, the OTC only does whatever he wants to do without having a consultation with Paul Heyman. Hence, Heyman could decide to leave him and join hands with CM Punk, who actually values his presence and listens to him. An angle like this could provide a great twist on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Things will be interesting to watch, especially with Roman, Punk, and Rollins seemingly heading for a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman could be forced to break up with Roman Reigns by CM Punk following this week's WWE RAW

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor due to his aid to the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Earlier, fans believed that Punk might cash in this favor at the Men's Royal Rumble 2025, but that did not happen.

However, with Roman and Punk standing against each other, it's possible that the Voice of the Voiceless could cash in the favor. Punk could ask Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns and join him for WrestleMania 41 as a reward for the favor.

The disintegration of Roman and The Wiseman will leave the OTC vulnerable before WrestleMania 41 and could aid CM Punk against him at WrestleMania 41.

