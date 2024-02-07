46-year-old WWE legend to return at WrestleMania XL press event and make a blockbuster announcement? Chances explored

All eyes will be on the WrestleMania XL press event this Thursday. The scrum will officially kick off The Road to The Biggest Event of the Year. Fans can expect a lot of surprises to go down at the press conference.

Speaking of surprises, it is possible a 46-year-old WWE legend could show up at the presser to make a blockbuster announcement. The star in question is none other than John Cena. The Cenation Leader hasn’t appeared at premium live event since Crown Jewel 2023.

He did make a brief cameo at the Absolute Best of 2023 pre-taped edition of WWE SmackDown. Cena had teased a potential match in his vignette. It is possible he could announce his return to in-ring competition at WrestleMania XL press event.

It is worth mentioning that Cena’s last WrestleMania appearance was in 2023. The 16-time world champion kicked off the show against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Theory would retain his title following a low blow.

Which WWE Superstars will appear at WrestleMania XL press event?

The WrestleMania XL press event is set to feature a face-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Both men crossed paths last week on WWE SmackDown after Cody Rhodes seemingly ceded his main event spot to The People’s Champion.

Here’s an excerpt from WWE's official statement on which superstars will be at the event.

“Fans and media will hear from both The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. Onsite interview opportunities for media will immediately follow the event with both participants, Cody Rhodes, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley."

“Building on the anticipation for the already-record-breaking WrestleMania XL, Thursday’s event will be hosted by Monday Night RAW commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and stream live on WWE social and digital channels as well as Peacock.”

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the event as it airs.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE