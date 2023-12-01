46-year-old WWE Superstar to finally make his return after 4 months? Royal Rumble poster gives a clue

The Royal Rumble 2024 poster has been revealed to the WWE Universe and it’s a star-studded event. Some of the biggest names such as Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins have been advertised for the show.

Interestingly, among the superstars present on the poster is AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion has been missing from TV since the September 22, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. He was assaulted by The Bloodline members and stretchered out for medical assistance.

Even though his exact date of return is unknown, The Phenomenal One has a contract with the Stamford-based promotion till the end of 2024. If he returns at Royal Rumble 2024, he can be one of the participants of the men’s match.

On the other hand, Styles is rumoured to be one of Roman Reigns final opponents before Cody Rhodes dethrones him at WrestleMania 40. In fact, a potential O.C. vs. Bloodline storyline was in the works with multiple matches between the factions but was paused when Luke Gallows opted for elective knee surgery.

If he returns prior to the premium live event, WWE can set up Styles vs. Reigns for Royal Rumble 2024. However, fans already believe that The Phenomenal One is being “fed” to The Tribal Chief by WWE

Royal Rumble 2024 match-card predictions

As mentioned, several superstars have been advertised for the event. Every singles champion has been showcased on the poster, and the major returns of Survivor Series 2023: Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Some of the biggest match predictions for the premium live event on January 27, 2024 are the following:

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship. Brock Lesnar returning during the men’s Royal Rumble match.

As of now, WWE is yet to begin setting up the match card for the event. Nevertheless, by the looks of the poster, it seems the event will be filled with high-profile thriller matches.

