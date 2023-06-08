47-year-old former WWE star reveals he once portrayed Kane in a match

A former WWE star recently disclosed that he portrayed Kane in a one-off match back in the day.

WWE Superstar Kane was portrayed by Glenn Jacobs, who now serves as the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee. The 56-year-old last competed inside the squared circle during the 2021 Royal Rumble match won by Edge. He has made sporadic appearances for the company since stepping away from the ring and even won the 24/7 Championship as Glenn Jacobs in 2019.

Nigel McGuinness recently signed with All Elite Wrestling as a commentator. McGuinness was a commentator in WWE but was released by the company in October 2022. McGuinness spoke with Metro.co.uk ahead of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August and discussed a time when he had to portray WWE Hall of Famer Kane for a match at Butlin's wrestling camp:

"So there was one time I got to the venue, and they gave me a Kane mask, the whole gear. I had to go out and wrestle as Kane for 15, 20 minutes – with a bad back as well! It was just absolutely the lowest point of my career, at that point at least," said Nigel McGuinness. [H/T: Metro]

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson responds to Nigel McGuinness

Nigel McGuinness recently named Bryan Danielson, former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, as his dream opponent to come out of retirement and face at All Out.

Bryan Danielson responded during the media scrum following Double or Nothing 2023 and claimed that Nigel McGuinness wouldn't be able to keep up with him now. He said that McGuiness should probably shut his mouth because he stopped training years ago:

"I think Nigel McGuiness probably needs to shut his mouth a little bit. I don't think at this point in his life that he could handle the same intensity that he could in 2006. I think the world of him as a wrestler and as a commentator. But he no longer has the physical ability to match up with me. He did at one point. But here I am, I'm 42 years old. I trained so hard to stay like this, and he stopped training. Do you think you can catch back up in three months? No," said Bryan Danielson.[From 00:01 - 00:43]

All Elite Wrestling has already sold over 60,000 tickets for All In at Wembley Stadium in August. It will be interesting to see the marquee matches the promotion books for the massive event in London this summer.

