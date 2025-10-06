48-year-old WWE star to start a feud with Triple H on Monday Night RAW for one reason? Why it is possible

Triple H has been overseeing WWE's creative operations for the past few years. However, The Game has been in a bad light in recent times due to his contentious booking decisions. It has not only enraged fans but has also allegedly irked many superstars. One of those, a former WWE Champion, could vent out his frustrations at the Chief Content Officer.AJ Styles could ignite a high-stakes feud with Triple H on RAW, driven by one core reason: his mounting dissatisfaction with his booking. This is quite possible because what's happening lately isn't just backstage grumbling; it's a powder keg built from months of creative misfires. This could explode into a storyline blending real-life tension with kayfabe drama.During the September 8 episode of RAW, The Phenomenal One cut an unscripted-looking promo when the show was off-air. He addressed the live fans in the arena and said, &quot;Somebody doesn't want me here.&quot; Fans interpreted it as a veiled shot at Triple H, who was overseeing WWE's creative. Many believed that Styles expressed his frustrations over his current booking.Besides, the 48-year-old getting abruptly pulled out of the Intercontinental Title feud and being inserted in a lackluster program with luchadors on RAW heightens tension between AJ Styles and Triple H. WWE has organic heat to capitalize on by turning the current situation into a feud where Styles accuses The Game of burying him to protect younger talents and pushing John Cena's retirement tour.The Phenomenal One is nearing the end of his career, and his recent booking has annoyed fans, causing them to lambast the WWE CCO. Meanwhile, as the company's creative head, Triple H is ripe for heel heat. With the amount of controversy this has stirred lately, WWE could turn the ongoing conflict situation into an AJ Styles vs. Authority storyline on RAW.It is quite possible, as the company often thrives on blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe. With The Phenomenal One's contract expiring soon, WWE could stage a &quot;quit or be fired&quot; arc on RAW where Triple H fires him for insubordination, only for AJ Styles to return as a rogue free agent, invading shows and demanding respect.AJ Styles to wrestle Triple H in a WWE match eventually?There is a chance that AJ Styles embarks on a feud with the authority on Monday Night RAW in the coming months. He could express frustration with his booking, which could compel Triple H to come out of his corporate den. But could this eventually lead to a match between the two veterans down the line?The chances of it happening are extremely low. The Game retired from in-ring action in March 2022. His decision was a poignant blend of personal health necessity and professional evolution. The Hall of Famer revealed that he had a near-death experience due to a cardiac arrest in September 2021.Triple H made it clear that he could no longer risk performing. Hence, the prospect of him battling AJ Styles is almost closed. However, he could play a prominent role in the storyline if The Phenomenal One ends up feuding with the authority. In the past, the WWE CCO had been involved in storylines, though with a minimal role.Therefore, the creative team can make the most out of it even with Hunter's non-wrestling role. However, this scenario is entirely speculative, and it all depends on what the Stamford-based promotion has in store. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks and whether WWE heads in this direction.