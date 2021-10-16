5 Current WWE superstars who are yet to win a main championship

Even after WWE's higher-ups released a sizeable portion of their in-ring, backstage, and office room employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in the name of budget cuts, the promotion maintains an extremely large roster filling up their weekly shows.

Unfortunately, not everyone gets a chance to shine in the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world. Being in the main event is a different game altogether, and even regular on-screen appearances are a luxury for some talents.

However, some superstars frequently appear on television and are well-regarded by the fans, but are still unable to win a championship. Some of them have competed regularly in the WWE ring for years without championship glory.

One can only hope that they get to deservedly hold a title or two shortly, unlike one Jake Roberts, who stayed a relevant talent for years without winning one.

Here is a list of five such talents. For the sake of sanity, reigns with the 24/7 championship have not been considered on the list.

#5 WWE NXT star Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is currently undergoing a revival of sorts on WWE NXT 2.0, where she leads Toxic Attraction. She has mostly been used as a prop in multiple storylines, as a seductress trying to charm Jimmy Uso, or as goofball Otis' romantic interest.

However, Rose has also been presented as a tag team wrestler throughout her entire WWE career alongside stars like Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke. But she has never won a championship of any kind in the company.

Now at the helm of a promising faction, Rose has her eyes set on the famed NXT Women's Championship. With WWE's fresh approach to NXT, Rose may very well go on to win the championship with Toxic Attraction acting as The Undisputed Era of the brand's women's division.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry