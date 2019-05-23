5 Alternative WWE Title designs you probably didn't know about

There has been a lot of wacky ideas for WWE's top belt in the past.

The WWE Championship is one of the most prestigious wrestling titles in professional wrestling history, legends such as Bruno Sammartino, Andre The Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker have all held this prestigious title in their careers. It is a belt that many associates with a specific wrestler reaching the height of professional wrestling, as this has been the title that symbolizes the very peak of the industry, but things have changed over the last few years.

We have seen some rather less than stellar names capture the WWE Championship in the past, and even though many peg former champions such as Jinder Mahal or The Miz as WWE's biggest mistakes, the title has not always had a squeaky clean record, even before the modern era brought us some really weird WWE Champions.

If there is one thing that has changed along with the title holders, it is the title designs, as we have witnessed various title designs from the winged eagle belt to John Cena's spinner title, but today we will look at the designs that never made it past the designer's desk. All these images are from WWE themselves so it makes these designs all the more interesting.

#1 Design One

Does this title look, familiar anybody?

This would have been a bold choice by WWE, as an introducing a big red World Title belt just seems like a recipe for disaster, oh wait, this is something the company has already done.

It's quite unfortunate that the Universal Title's long lost cousin didn't find a way past the drawing board as it doesn't look all that awful, and while taste in artistic stuff is purely based on preference, it should be worth saying that this would still get a bigger ovation than the Universal Title if WWE brought it to Raw.

While the bright red strap of the title would put many members of the WWE Universe off the idea of this title, the side plates and central design of this belt isn't all that terrible.

