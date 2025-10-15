5 Alternative WWE WrestleMania 42 opponents for Roman Reigns now that Seth Rollins is out

WWE WrestleMania 42 is approaching fast, and the OTC Roman Reigns might make history with another main event at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Reigns is rumored to face his long-time rival and former Shield brother, Seth Rollins, in one of the biggest singles matches of the year, and fans have been eager to witness the long-awaited clash between the Tribal Chief and the Visionary.However, following WWE Crown Jewel this week in Australia, Seth Rollins has seemingly suffered a shoulder injury, and reports suggest that the star might undergo surgery very soon. This has raised doubts over Rollins’ status for the Showcase of the Immortals. With Rollins possibly set to miss the show, let’s check out a few alternatives for Reigns at WrestleMania 42.#5. Bron BreakkerWWE has not featured the much-awaited storyline between Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns yet. Both men have come face-to-face multiple times during the recent storyline involving Reigns and the Vision, but the former has always ended up facing Bronson Reed.WWE is seemingly saving Breakker vs Reigns for a bigger show, and what better place could it be than WrestleMania itself? A potential showdown between both men could be featured at a stage like that, possibly featuring a brilliant passing of the torch moment to make headlines all around the globe. The potential involvement of the World Heavyweight Championship could be the icing on the cake for the brilliant feud.#4. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody RhodesThe rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is still one of the most intriguing feuds in recent memory, and after main eventing two Wrestlemanias against each other with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, a third match between them could be featured at WrestleMania 42.Considering the history between both men, a match between them could be booked quite easily and could end up stealing the spotlight of the entire card yet again.#3. CM PunkA singles feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns has been long overdue now. Both men locked horns at WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat match and ended up on the losing side after Paul Heyman aligned with Seth Rollins.However, a match between Punk and Reigns is still pending, and a stage like WrestleMania would only do justice to the hype of the storyline. If Seth Rollins ends up missing the Showcase of the Immortals, a match against Punk could be the best option for Reigns.#2. Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man, Jey UsoJey Uso’s story with Roman Reigns is one of WWE’s most emotionally charged sagas. From loyal lieutenant to rebellious brother, Jey’s evolution has ended up making headlines all around the world. WWE has already started teasing a story between Reigns and Uso with the massive spear at Crown Jewel.A WrestleMania 42 showdown could be the final chapter in The OG Bloodline saga, with the ‘OTC’ title on the line to raise the stakes and get all the spotlight on the match.#1. The RockIf WWE needs a main event that transcends the ring, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns remains the ultimate dream match. The story between both men has been featured multiple times, but WWE has not been able to bring both men against each other in the squared circle.If Rollins ends up missing WrestleMania, and the Final Boss has his schedule aligned, a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns could be the perfect way to steal the spotlight and give fans what they have wanted for years.. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.