5 Awesome things about WWE TLC 2019

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 13:44 IST

Things started getting WEIRD at TLC... which was *perfect*

Judging by the response on social media, the last WWE PPV of the decade - TLC 2019 - was a pretty divisive event. Personally, I liked it. There was nothing there that changed the narrative of any stories (save for one moment I'll mention in a bit), but the show was loaded with great matches - and even the bad ones were pretty good. For the most part. No title changes, no debuts, no returns (well.... again... let me get to that), nothing of the sort.

Just a pretty good B+ show all around. Even the people at ringside eating KFC couldn't put a damper on things.

So, let's take a look at five things that were actually pretty darn great about tonight's show. Oh, and... you know... spoilers...

#5 The Humberto Carrillo/Andrade pre-show match

I'm still not sold on Humberto Carrillo as a "main roster" talent yet (if that phrase even means anything anymore) but, so far, he's not doing so bad. Andrade, on the other hand - as far as I'm concerned - could have a great match with a bag of cold takeout Chinese food. Well, at least a pretty good one. Depends on if the bag of Chinese food knows how to do a hurricanrana or not.

NOT THE POINT. CONTINUING.

The match itself was a joy to watch, with both Superstars putting on a performance worthy of being on the actual show itself. What was even more intriguing, however, was the contuining story of the rift between Andrade and his business manager, Zelina Vega. This feels a little different from the usual "heel splits from their manager" angle.

Neither Andrade or Vega have shown any babyface tendancies over the past few weeks, despite this story slowly being rolled out. Normally, a heel wrestler/manager tandem splits up with one or the other switching morality alignments. Of course, nothing is concrete nor finished here, but it was a moment that actually moved a story along, so it's worth mentioning.

